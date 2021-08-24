Peak Support featured in Inc. Magazine Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Peak Support is No. 1035 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list highlights the most successful private companies in the U.S. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Two groups of people made this possible for Peak Support: our team members and our clients," says founder & CEO Jonathan Steiman. "Our team members show up every day aiming to work hard and deliver great customer service. And our clients represent some of the most dynamic, fastest growing companies in emerging industries. We grow by helping them succeed."

"It is an honor to be included on the highly coveted Inc. 5000 list. This is a testament that with ambitious goals, courage, and sense of the future – anything is possible. This recognition displays our resilience in the face of adversity with the setbacks of Covid-19," says Bianca Lazaro, Senior Director and one of the founding leaders of Peak Support.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Peak Support provides exceptional customer service outsourcing to high-growth companies. They offer a wide array of services including customer support, sales operations, and business process outsourcing. Their global delivery model enables us to provide service from the Philippines and the U.S.

In the six years of existence, Peak Support has grown 90% per year while maintaining the culture and core values that has made them special. The leadership team works tirelessly to make sure the team members are supported, and their contributions are acknowledged, at the same time as they are providing superior service to our clients.

CONTACT: Laura Galvez-Pollo (Marketing Manager): [email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

SOURCE Peak Support

Related Links

https://peaksupport.io

