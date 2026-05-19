PEAK TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS EXPERIENTIAL PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES WITH MORE THAN $2 MILLION INVESTMENT IN NEXT-GENERATION LED TECHNOLOGY

A new LED platform enables immersive storytelling, experiential design and audience engagement

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Technologies, a full-service event production and audiovisual solution provider, today announced a more than $2 million investment in next-generation LED technology as part of the company's continued expansion across experiential production, immersive environments and large-scale event capabilities.

PEAK unveils next-generation 1.2mm LED technology.

The investment includes first-to-market 1.2 mm LED technology in North America designed to deliver ultra-high-resolution visuals and greater creative flexibility across trade shows, exhibitions, corporate events, brand activations and permanent installations. As experiential marketing continues to evolve, brands are increasingly looking for visually impactful, content-driven and highly-engaging environments. In response, Peak is expanding its technology infrastructure and production capabilities to support the next generation of live experiences.

"This isn't just LED; it's a new design system for experiential environments," said Fady Hermez, President of Peak Technologies. "The industry is shifting toward experiences that feel more dynamic and integrated into physical spaces. The investment reflects where experiential marketing is headed and the services our clients are increasingly asking for."

The new LED platform supports curved and flexible configurations along with seamless 90-degree integration, allowing brands and agency partners to create more immersive environments beyond traditional flat displays. Designed for high-traffic live events, the technology also enables faster deployment and greater flexibility across venues and event formats.

For clients, the investment expands what is creatively and operationally possible across experiential production and live event execution. The technology delivers stronger audience engagement and more flexible exhibit and stage design while helping brands create premium visual environments that stand out in crowded venues.

Recent projects demonstrate Peak's continued focus on immersive, large-scale experiential production. Most recently at CONEXPO 2026, Peak partnered with Impact XM to support Develon's major technology-focused exhibit environment through integrated LED environments, live reveal production, show control, audio reinforcement and interactive experiential technology designed to drive audience engagement and high-impact storytelling at scale.

The activation supported next-generation equipment launches, live demonstrations and emerging technology showcases, including autonomous equipment experiences and interactive training environments across the festival grounds footprint.

"As experiential environments continue to evolve, we're looking for partners that can support both creative flexibility and large-scale execution," said Casey Slater, Director, Experiential Production at Impact XM. "Peak played an important role in helping bring the CONEXPO environment to life through integrated technology, production support and collaborative problem solving throughout the project."

Alongside the technology investment, Peak continues to expand its production capabilities, operational infrastructure and leadership team to support increasingly complex experiential projects and large-scale live environments from concept through execution.

The new LED platform will begin rolling out this summer, with limited inventory available at launch.

About PEAK Technologies

Peak Technologies is a trusted experiential technology leader and event production partner that helps brands create high-impact experiences and environments that move people. As a full-service production and audiovisual solutions provider, Peak leverages advanced immersive technologies to design, deliver and support experiences that transform ordinary events into memorable moments. The company provides a range of event production and AV technology services supporting events, trade shows, brand activations, installations and more across North America. For more information, visit www.peakt.com

Media Contact: Charisse Barnachea

Mekky Media

[email protected]

SOURCE PEAK Technologies