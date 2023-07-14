Peakhill provides $3.25 million for preferred equity behind Freddie Mac to further advance it's US investment platform

News provided by

Peakhill Capital

14 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Peakhill USA Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of a $3.25M preferred equity investment in River Pointe apartments, a 220-unit stabilized garden style multi-family property in Tampa, FL. Working in conjunction with CBRE and Freddie Mac, Peakhill provided the preferred equity behind a $24.1MM, 10-year, fixed rate mortgage. The investment provides the Sponsor a lower, fixed cost of capital and allows Peakhill to benefit from the strong continuing performance of the asset.

Continue Reading
River Pointe apartments (CNW Group/Peakhill Capital)
River Pointe apartments (CNW Group/Peakhill Capital)

Peakhill continues to build an active pipeline of preferred equity opportunities throughout major markets in the US, with a focus on $3-10M investments. Peakhill and its affiliates anticipate completing a $300M preferred equity fund with its institutional clients in 2023, to further assist property owners constrained with low leverage first mortgages in an elevated interest-rate environment.  

Sandor Biderman, Managing Director of Peakhill, said, "We are thrilled to be able to provide this financing solution to TLR, a well-established local owner-operator with a strong management team. Peakhill is looking to expand our preferred equity portfolio, and we are partnering with first mortgage lenders to fill the equity gap in multifamily refinances and acquisitions."

Peakhill is a North American investment and asset management firm that specializes in credit and equity investments. In 2023, Peakhill expects to fund over 500 transactions valued at over $3B. The firm's focus is on multifamily income-producing and ground-up development projects. It has several active developments/redevelopments across the U.S. in markets including New York City, Dallas, and Miami. Peakhill is led by Harley Gold, Jonah Belkin, and Sandor Biderman.

SOURCE Peakhill Capital

Also from this source

Peakhill Capital expands credit business into U.S. through hiring of Sandor Biderman

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.