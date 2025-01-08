PeakPTT Unveils the Rugged and Reliable PTT-324G LTE Walkie Talkie

News provided byPeak PTT
Jan 08, 2025, 08:00 ET
VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PeakPTT, a leader in push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) solutions, is proud to introduce the PTT-324G, the latest innovation in rugged LTE walkie talkie technology. Designed to meet the demands of industries requiring instant, reliable communication, the PTT-324G combines durability, advanced features, and seamless LTE connectivity.
Engineered for professionals in construction, logistics, public safety, and other mission-critical industries, the PTT-324G is built to thrive in harsh environments. It features an ultra-durable design, boasting an IP67 water and dustproof rating to ensure flawless operation in extreme conditions. With a long-lasting battery, the PTT-324G keeps teams connected throughout the workday, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity.
"The PTT-324G represents a significant leap forward in communication technology," said George Karonis, CEO of PeakPTT. "We've designed this device with the needs of hardworking professionals in mind, providing them with a reliable tool to stay connected and efficient, no matter the conditions."
Key features of the PTT-324G include:
- Nationwide LTE Coverage: Crystal-clear audio and instant communication over LTE networks.
- Rugged Durability: Withstands water, dust, and shock, making it ideal for demanding work environments.
- Enhanced Functionality: Supports GPS tracking for fleet management and emergency services, ensuring teams are always connected and informed.
- User-Friendly Design: Large PTT button and intuitive interface for effortless operation, even with gloves.
The PTT-324G integrates seamlessly with PeakPTT's push-to-talk platform, offering instant one-to-one or one-to-many communication. This ensures teams can collaborate effectively, whether they're in the office or on the field.
Available now, the PTT-324G is the perfect solution for organizations seeking to improve communication efficiency while maintaining robust and reliable connectivity.
For more information about the PTT-324G or to request a demo, visit www.peakptt.com or contact PeakPTT at 1-855-600-6161.
About PeakPTT
PeakPTT is a leading provider of push-to-talk over cellular solutions, offering businesses nationwide instant communication tools that enhance productivity, safety, and operational efficiency.
