Peaks to Properties TV Series Spotlights Salt Lake City Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Wesley Zufelt, Collin Brinkerhoff, and Joe Wilkins highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Peaks to Properties, a new locally hosted series in Salt Lake City, UT, to its lineup. The Salt Lake City real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leaders Wesley Zufelt, Collin Brinkerhoff, and Joe Wilkins and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Peaks to Properties at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Salt Lake City by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Wesley Zufelt, Collin Brinkerhoff, and Joe Wilkins:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties around Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Front

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life in the area

"As cohosts of Peaks to Properties, our goal is to shine a light on the people and places that make Salt Lake City such a special place to call home," said Wesley Zufelt, Collin Brinkerhoff, and Joe Wilkins, cohosts of Peaks to Properties. "From longtime local businesses to new voices in our community, we want viewers to see themselves and their neighbors reflected on screen."

Peaks to Properties is supported in part by Curated Home & Design Co., which creates timeless, functional interiors for homes and businesses across Utah and works with clients nationwide through virtual design services. The firm partners with homeowners, business owners, and builders to bring thoughtful, purpose-driven design to spaces that reflect each client's style and personality.

Peaks to Properties is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Peaks to Properties gives its hosts a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Salt Lake City, UT. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Peaks to Properties focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Peaks to Properties are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network