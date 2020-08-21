PeakSpan Capital Announces Four Promotions, including Firm's First Two Principals

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeakSpan is proud to celebrate the promotion of four of our team members. Jack Freeman and Sanket Merchant have been promoted to Principal, Shayna Lyandvert to Associate and Andrew Bartusiak to Senior Analyst. Sanket and Jack both joined PeakSpan in 2016 as Associates and Shayna and Andrew joined PeakSpan in 2019 as a Senior Analyst and Analyst respectively. As a core element of its culture, PeakSpan embraces an apprenticeship model and a culture of continuous development and mentorship. As a firm that prides itself on building the next generation of firm leadership from within our own ranks, we couldn't be more delighted to share these well-deserved promotions as evidence of the growing responsibility and impact these team members drive for our firm, for our stakeholders, and for the entrepreneurs with whom we partner.

Jack Freeman

Jack joined PeakSpan's NYC office in 2016 and has worked with growth-stage technology businesses his entire career. Jack currently focuses on the supply chain, e-commerce, real estate technology, and hospitality technology sectors. At PeakSpan, Jack has collaborated and worked with twelve of PeakSpan's portfolio companies including Kenna Security, JRNI, Oaky, Ecwid, ReviewTrackers, XOI, and PetDesk amongst others. Prior to joining PeakSpan, Jack worked for Macquarie Capital on the firm's software M&A and capital markets teams. Before joining Macquarie, Jack worked in business development as an early team member for Stackpop, a startup in the infrastructure software arena. Jack holds a B.A. in Economics from Middlebury College.

"We have a tradition at PeakSpan. If you look at our conference room walls – you'll see full org-wide pictures of each portfolio company at time of partnership and at time of exit. We do this to remind ourselves of who we truly come in to work for every day. It's my sincere pleasure and privilege to be working for so many amazing entrepreneurs and their teams. It's incredibly rewarding and self-actualizing to partake in a culture of putting our teams first while rolling up our sleeves to secure the best possible outcome for stakeholders."

Sanket Merchant

Sanket joined PeakSpan's Burlingame office in 2016 and has dedicated his career to working with growth-stage B2B software companies across the entire company development lifecycle. Sanket splits his investment focus between the infrastructure software, HR tech, customer experience management, and enterprise fintech sectors. Since joining PeakSpan, Sanket has assisted on more than six partnerships and boards including Cyara, Epignosis, Inference, MindBridge, Fuel50, and Qwil, amongst others. Previously, Sanket worked in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Group at Houlihan Lokey, where he focused exclusively on B2B software M&A and private financing transactions. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Sanket was a consultant in the Global Banking and Brokerage Group at FactSet Research Systems. Sanket holds a B.B.A. in Finance with a minor in Economics from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

"Our mission of being the partner of choice for growth-stage software companies is both inspiring and motivating. It's an incredibly humbling feeling to have the opportunity to work alongside true innovators, disruptors, and visionaries who see opportunities rather than challenges and to be a part of a platform where the principle focus is on building enduring businesses and securing the best risk-adjusted outcomes for stakeholders. I'm excited to continue contributing, in any capacity that is most needed and impactful, knowing that it's not only our teams that stand to benefit but a significantly larger ecosystem of stakeholders."

Shayna Lyandvert

Shayna joined PeakSpan's NYC office in 2019. Shayna focuses on the real estate technology, sales and marketing technology, next-gen security, and e-commerce sectors. Prior to joining PeakSpan, Shayna worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Moelis & Company, where she focused exclusively on M&A and capital raise transactions. Prior to Moelis, Shayna worked at Goldman Sachs in their Asset Management division where she analyzed portfolio construction of private equity funds to create strategies which would improve net fund performance. She has also worked at MetaProp Ventures as a founding Venture Capital Associate. Shayna earned a B.A. in Economics at Claremont McKenna College and was a Robert Day Scholar.

Andrew Bartusiak

Andrew joined PeakSpan's NYC office in 2019 after interning at the firm for the previous two summers. Andrew focuses on the customer experience management, HR tech, infrastructure software, next-gen security, and supply chain management sectors. Prior to PeakSpan, Andrew interned at UPMC Health Plan where he sourced and evaluated enterprise software opportunities for the Product Administration Team. Andrew holds a B.S. in Business Administration and a minor in Biomedical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

About PeakSpan Capital

Based in New York City and Silicon Valley, PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm with a singular mission to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams building amazing business software companies. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with an active partner approach to help entrepreneurs drive excellent risk-adjusted growth and value creation. To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit peakspancapital.com.

