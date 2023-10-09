Peakstone Advises Corporate Technology Solutions - Leading Integrator of Security, A/V and Low Voltage Infrastructure Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as exclusive M&A advisor to Corporate Technology Solutions. LLC ("CTS") in connection with its sale to APIC Solutions, a Tower Arch Capital portfolio company.  

Corporate Technology Solutions, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading integrator of security, A/V and low voltage infrastructure solutions in the Southwest. CTS designs and installs advanced systems for hospitals, universities, schools, state and local municipal governments, hotels and casinos and other commercial enterprises. 

APIC Solutions ("APIC") is a trusted full-service electric services and specialty systems integrator serving the Southwest region. The Company provides electrical services, low voltage infrastructure and specialty systems, security and life safety, as well as service and preventative maintenance.

Brian Rhynas, CEO and founder of CTS said, "We have worked with the Peakstone team on a number of transactions over the past 10 years including add-on acquisitions and debt financing and they know our business and strategy very well. At every turn, they provided thoughtful advice to navigate through the sale process and evaluate our alternatives.  Ultimately, we are very happy to be a part of APIC Solutions.  They are committed to helping us grow in the Southwest and expand our team and capabilities."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For additional information please contact: 

Stephen Sleigh, Managing Director, [email protected]

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

