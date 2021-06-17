Peakstone Advises Nocturne Villa Rentals on Sale to Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aureus Capital

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as exclusive financial advisor to Nocturne Villa Rentals ("Nocturne") on its partnership with Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aureus Capital to establish Nocturne as a platform for acquiring and integrating luxury villa rental management ("VRM") companies.

Nocturne was founded by CEO Scott Simmons and president Marshall Calder, bringing with them decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry.

At closing, Nocturne completed the acquisition of Exceptional Stays, LLC, a leading VRM with approximately 90 luxury properties, primarily in Telluride, Colorado. Exceptional Stays operates exclusively managed properties and provides best-in-class hospitality and property management services to its rental guests and property owners alike.

"We're very excited to partner with Gladstone and Aureus Capital and the talented team at Exceptional Stays. Exceptional Stays is the ideal first step for us as we seek to create the leading portfolio of luxury villa rental properties under the Nocturne brand," said Scott Simmons.

"Peakstone formed the deal with two great partners in Gladstone and Aureus. Launching during a pandemic was challenging. Peakstone did a great job persevering and delivering a great outcome, enabling us to execute on our vision of a highly differentiated model in the global travel industry," said Marshall Calder.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For additional information please contact:

Eric Zampol, Managing Director, 415-706-1175, [email protected]

Patrick Sandercock, Managing Director, 312-505-6938, [email protected]

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

