'Peaky Blinders' First-Ever Soundtrack To Be Released

It's not just the low tones of Nick Cave's vocals in the opening theme tune that have become synonymous with the BBC's Birmingham-based flagship gangster drama centered around Tommy Shelby , his family and their somewhat dubious business practices. Alongside the atmospheric opener, all the songs featured in the show have been painstakingly chosen to reflect the feel of the program (the violence, the grit AND the glamour), which was inspired by a real group of gangsters in post WW1 Birmingham.

The soundtrack features a previously unreleased rendition of the show's iconic theme song, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' "Red Right Hand." Only available on this release, the track was recorded specifically for the show by PJ Harvey and following its premiere this morning on BBC Radio 6 Music, it will be available to stream and download here: https://peakyblinders.lnk.to/RedRightHand.

Also, exclusively on the album are Jehnny Beth's "I'm The Man" and Anna Calvi's season five score, "You're Not God," along with Richard Hawley's (Bob Dylan) "Ballad of A Thin Man" on CD and vinyl for the first time. The album is completed by songs from Nick Cave himself, Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, The Last Shadow Puppets, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals amongst others.

The show is known for its dark and dramatic soundtrack, acting as a window into the mind of Tommy Shelby – a tortured ex-soldier who suffers from PTSD after fighting in the trenches during World War One. The 2CD and 3LP sets feature music and key clips of dialogue from all five seasons of the show. The 2CD also includes a 32-page book with images from the show, behind-the-scenes notes from Guardian journalist Phil Harrison, quotes from the cast and The Chap magazine in conversation with Peaky Blinders' Costume Designer, Alison McCosh.

The show has been particularly celebrated for its stylish cinematography and charismatic performances, enhanced by the use of contemporary music, and with the latest season's score by the multi–Mercury Award Nominated singer songwriter Anna Calvi, the plaudits just kept coming. The soundtrack album also features seasons 1-5 original scores created specifically for the show. Show Creator Steven Knight was instrumental in pushing the importance of the music used in the show: "The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time. It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack. I'm so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers."

A free limited-edition Peaky Blinders poster will be included for the first 500 pre-orders on both the 2CD and 3LP across uDiscover, The Sound Of Vinyl and Recordstore.co.uk. The BBC is set to release the DVD box set of season 5 on November 11.

So, crack open a bottle of Shelby's Gin, unbutton your waistcoat, relax and sit back to enjoy the music – BY ORDER OF THE PEAKY BLINDERS!

2-CD

CD1

*Tommy: 'It's Not A Good Idea…' Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand The White Stripes - St James Infirmary Blues Truce - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 1 (Score) *Tommy: 'Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…' Dan Auerbach - The Prowl *Polly: 'There's Only One Thing…' Jack White - Love Is Blindness PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love Alfie: 'I've Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…' Black Rebel Motorcycle - River Styx Post Irish Meeting - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 2 (Score) PJ Harvey - Red Right Hand Laura Marling - What He Wrote Arthur: 'Do You Wanna Tell 'Em…' Royal Blood - Come On Over Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? Tommy: 'I Love You…' Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Breathless Radiohead - You And Whose Army? Polly: 'A Woman Of Substance…' PJ Harvey - This Is Love Sons - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 3 (Score) Tommy: 'You Can Change What You Do…' Queens Of The Stone Age - Burn The Witch The Last Shadow Puppets - Bad Habits David Bowie - Lazarus

CD2

Tommy: 'Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…' Savages - Adore Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW) Rachel Unthank & The Winterset - I Wish Ballad Of Polly Gray - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 4 (Score) Tommy: 'I'm Not A Traitor To My Class…' Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes - Devil Inside Me Foals - Snake Oil Polly: 'It's In Our Gypsy Blood…' Radiohead - Pyramid Song Laura Marling - A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall Ada: 'So, Tommy Shelby , MP…' Black Sabbath - The Wizard Anna Calvi - Papi Pacify Joy Division - Atmosphere Tommy: 'You Need To Understand…' You're Not God - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 5 (Score) Arthur: 'There's A Bentley Outside…' Jehnny Beth - I'm The Man Idles - Never Fight A Man With A Perm Tommy: 'I Will Continue…' Richard Hawley - Ballad Of A Thin Man

3-LP

DISC 1

Side A

*Tommy: 'It's Not A Good Idea…' Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand The White Stripes - St James Infirmary Blues Truce - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 1 (Score) *Tommy: 'Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…' Dan Auerbach - The Prowl *Polly: 'There's Only One Thing…' Jack White - Love Is Blindness PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love

Side B

Alfie: 'I've Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…' Black Rebel Motorcycle - River Styx Post Irish Meeting - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 2 (Score) PJ Harvey - Red Right Hand Laura Marling - What He Wrote Arthur: 'Do You Wanna Tell 'Em…' Royal Blood - Come On Over Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?

DISC 2

Side A

Tommy: 'I Love You…' Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Breathless Radiohead - You And Whose Army? Polly: 'A Woman Of Substance…' PJ Harvey - This Is Love Sons - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 3 (Score) Tommy: 'You Can Change What You Do…' Queens Of The Stone Age - Burn The Witch The Last Shadow Puppets - Bad Habits David Bowie - Lazarus

Side B

Tommy: 'Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…' Savages - Adore Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW) Rachel Unthank & The Winterset - I Wish Ballad Of Polly Gray - From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 4 (Score) Tommy: 'I'm Not A Traitor To My Class…' Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes - Devil Inside Me

DISC 3

Side A

Foals - Snake Oil Polly: 'It's In Our Gypsy Blood…' Radiohead - Pyramid Song Laura Marling - A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall Ada: 'So, Tommy Shelby , MP…' Black Sabbath - The Wizard Anna Calvi - Papi Pacify

Side B

Joy Division - Atmosphere Tommy: 'You Need To Understand…' You're Not God - From Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series [Season] 5 (Score) Arthur: 'There's A Bentley Outside…' Jehnny Beth - I'm The Man Idles - Never Fight A Man With A Perm Tommy: 'I Will Continue…' Richard Hawley - Ballad Of A Thin Man

