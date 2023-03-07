Peanut Butter Market Set to Achieve USD 7.19 Billion in Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities and Regional Outlook

SYDNEY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Peanut Butter Market' is the subject of a new study report released by Data Bridge Market research, which covers key regions such as USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and more. The report provides insights into the market's opportunities and risks, and offers decision-makers strategic and tactical support to make well-informed decisions. In order to succeed in the global market competition, it is essential to select a comprehensive Peanut Butter market research report. This report has been compiled by a team of multilingual researchers who possess expertise in different languages and conduct efficient international market research. The team, working in collaboration with project managers, offers strategic guidance to clients on various aspects including product development, key areas of growth, application modeling, technology adoption, acquisition strategies, exploration of niche growth opportunities, and expansion into new markets. This top-notch global Peanut Butter market report provides market analysis at both regional and global levels.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the peanut butter market was valued at USD 4.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Peanuts are a staple crop farmed all over the world and are economically utilized to make oil, butter, flour, confections, and snack foods. Peanut butter, which is created by crushing and dry-roasting peanuts, is one of the most popular food spreads. It's an energy-dense food that's commonly sold as a milk butter alternative. It also contains fiber, protein, and unsaturated fats and a variety of minerals such as magnesium, zinc, potassium, and vitamin E.

Peanut butter is rapidly gaining traction because of its growing popularity among the health-conscious millennia. Peanut butter is a type of food glue made from pulverized, boiled peanuts. Unlike other spreads, it is a low-calorie item with a high protein content that works well as a substitute for milk margarine. It is commonly used as a sandwich spread, but it can also be used with other types of spreads and in exquisite sauces, pastry shop goods, and smoothies. Consumers' shift toward healthier breakfast and snack options and altering eating habits all contribute to market growth.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing number of government initiatives

The rise in number of government initiatives to spread awareness about healthy awareness will create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Peanut Butter market are:

Unilever (UK)

Procter & Gamble (US)

The J.M. Smucker Company (US)

Hormel Foods Corporation (US)

Boulder Brands (US)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Algood Food Co. (US)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

Britannia Dairy Private Limited (Bengaluru)

Justin's, LLC (US)

The Leavitt Corporation (US)

DiSano ( India )

) Alpino ( India )

) Pintola ( India )

Recent Development

In September 2021 , Chobani had announced that it entered the peanut butter aisle with Chobani Ends Child Hunger Peanut Butter flavored nutrient spreads in a historic partnership with Edesia Nutrition. Chobani is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger. A specific line of Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spreads is available for newborns. It's designed to lessen the risk of choking connected with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for early peanut introduction (AAP).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Peanut Butter market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Peanut Butter Market

Market Dynamics: Peanut Butter Market

Rising incidences of obesity

The rise in incidences of obesity will flourish the market's growth rate. Consumers all over the world are switching to healthier breakfast and snack options as obesity rates rise.

Emergence of food-on the-go trend

The industry is predicted to rise due to the emergence of food-on the-go trend. The current population exhibits a lack of cooking skills and a higher level of technology literacy, leading people to seek readily available nutritious food products on the market. This has been attributed to the current trend of "food-on-the-go" and is the primary priority of customers while purchasing food goods.

Furthermore, rising urbanization, and increasing level of disposable income will drive market value growth. Also, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart problems and blood pressure will cushion the growth rate of peanut butter market. Another significant factor influencing the market's growth rate is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of peanut oil.

Core Objective of Peanut Butter Market:

Every firm in the Peanut Butter market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Peanut Butter Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Peanut Butter Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Peanut Butter Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Peanut Butter top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Key Industry Segmentation: Peanut Butter Market

Product Type

Smooth Peanut Butter

Crunchy Peanut Butter

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Regional Analysis/Insights: Peanut Butter Market

The countries covered in the peanut butter market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the peanut butter market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising level of disposable income and rising presence of major key players in these regions.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing consumer disposable income in this region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Peanut Butter Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Peanut Butter Market, By Product Type

8. Global Peanut Butter Market, By Distribution Channel

9. Global Peanut Butter Market, By Region

10. Global Peanut Butter Market: Company Landscape

11. SWOT Analyses

12. Company Profile

13. Questionnaires

14. Related Reports

