Peanut Butter Market Size to Grow by USD 1.35 Bn, Offline to be Major Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peanut butter market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The health benefits associated with peanut butter are driving the peanut butter market growth. However, factors such as the risk of allergic reactions may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



South America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer various brands and product portfolios. These stores are preferred by many consumers for purchasing health products such as peanut butter. Therefore, the demand for peanut butter products through this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The peanut butter market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete on the basis of type, price, and quality of products. The competition in the market is intense. Hence, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Scope

The peanut butter market report covers the following areas:

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the peanut butter market, including Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist peanut butter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the peanut butter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the peanut butter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peanut butter market vendors

Peanut Butter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

