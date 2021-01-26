Peanuts Worldwide and GoNoodle Inspire Millions of Children, Teachers, and Parents to "Take Care" of Themselves, Each Other, and the Planet in New Partnership

Take Care With Peanuts draws on themes of wellness, community, and environmental engagement found throughout Charles Schulz's revered comic strip, and motivates all of us to be good global citizens. The initiative includes philanthropic outreach, social messaging, and educational activities, with children and communities at the heart of each activation.

"My husband's comic strips, known for their humor and wisdom, frequently featured moments in which the Peanuts characters cared for each other and the Earth," said Jeannie Schulz, widow of Charles Schulz. "I'm delighted that new generations of children will be inspired by Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the whole Peanuts Gang to take up that mantle during this time when it is more important than ever."

"The Take Care With Peanuts initiative was created to address the clear need today for more kindness, caring, and concern for the environment," said Melissa Menta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Peanuts Worldwide. "We're working with organizations who speak to the audiences we want to reach: children and the grown-ups in their lives. GoNoodle, with its spirit of fun and purpose, is a perfect partner in our efforts."

Throughout 2021, an original short video featuring the Peanuts Gang will be released on GoNoodle monthly, starting with a musical launch by Charlie Brown's sister, Sally, on January 26 . GoNoodle will also promote social-emotional and educational activities, created specifically for this age group, by Peanuts on the Good Energy for Grownups site.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and school shutdowns, we've heard from parents and teachers that their biggest concerns are around kids' needs for wellness, social-emotional support, and community," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Snoopy and the gang will bring joy and good energy to the millions of kids and parents today who rely on GoNoodle for support in navigating these difficult times. The meaningful messages and activities from Peanuts will help create positivity and camaraderie as we all are reminded to take care of ourselves and the people and planet around us."

Video themes will include "Snoopy Goes Green," "Learning Is Everywhere," treating others with kindness, age-appropriate wellness messages, and standards-based learning activities. The videos can be found on GoNoodle's app.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a media and technology company with a suite of active engagement products for kids and the adults who love them. Created by social-emotional learning experts, GoNoodle is dedicated to empowering next-generation humans and helping the grown-ups who love them positively charge every day with Good Energy. Used in millions of homes and four-out-of-five U.S. public elementary schools, GoNoodle's interACTIVE content that can energize, focus, calm, or cheer up. To turn screen time into active time, convert any space to play space, and make every time the best time - there's a GoNoodle for that - visit http://www.gonoodle.com to get started. Headquartered everywhere kids are.

