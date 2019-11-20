CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the hottest food trends is not an ingredient, but an appliance. The air fryer is popping up in kitchens across the country and nearly 10 million have been sold in the US from late May 2017 to mid-March 20191. Providing both recipe inspiration and convenient shortcuts for using the popular appliance, Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announces a collaboration with popular digital influencer and #1 New York Times bestselling author, Gina Homolka of Skinnytaste. Featuring recipes from Homolka's latest book, The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook, Peapod has created a limited-time only meal kit for her Cornflake-Crusted "Fried" Chicken with Romaine Slaw recipe.

Peapod and Gina Homolka of Skinnytaste Collaborate on First Meal Kit for Air Fryer

A lightened-up way to deep fry foods, Homolka's recipes are "light on calories, big on flavor." The new kit is available for Peapod users in the Chicagoland region as well as for Stop & Shop customers in New York & Jersey City and Giant Food shoppers in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Washington D.C. Featuring pre-measured, pre-cut, and pre-washed fresh ingredients that can be added to customers' shopping carts along with other grocery essentials, the kit serves four, starting at $5 per serving. Additional shoppable recipe inspiration from Gina's cookbook will include Fried Pickle Chips with Cajun Buttermilk Ranch, and Very Berry Mini Pie.

This is the second collaboration between Peapod and Homolka, having teamed up to support her cookbook Skinnytaste Fast and Slow.

"Gina's Chicken Cacciatore Meal Kit was one of Peapod's bestselling meal kits and it was a natural choice to collaborate again," said Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, for Peapod. "We are excited to team up with her to create another unique meal kit offering and offer our customers the ease and convenience of ready-to-cook options."

"I'm excited to share my recipes through Peapod again. Many of my readers are busy families who enjoy the ease of grocery delivery through Peapod," said Gina Homolka of Skinnytaste. "Air fryers are all about making great meals simpler, and a meal kit takes that vision even one step further."

Since 2014, Peapod has offered chef-inspired meal kits and shoppable recipe inspiration. Most recently, Peapod worked with esteemed food writer Mark Bittman, to highlight selections from his latest cookbook, Dinner for Everyone, as well as celebrity chef Stephanie Izard to highlight her line of globally inspired cooking sauces and spices, This Little Goat.

In addition to trying out the meal kit, Peapod customers can enter a social media giveaway for the chance to win a Skinnytaste by Vremi air fryer and The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook. Visit us on Instagram @PeapodDelivers for more details and to enter to win.

1 Source: NPD Group

About Peapod

Serving the greater Chicagoland area for over 30 years, Peapod is a trusted local grocer that provides innovative shopping experiences, convenient value and everyday meal solutions. Peapod delivers across more than 500 zip codes, putting customer care first and helping to simplify the shopping process. Whether using its intuitive website or award-winning mobile app, Peapod allows customers to conveniently shop faster and smarter – wherever and whenever fits their ever-changing lives. Peapod offers a full range of flexible delivery options including early morning and late-night delivery times, unattended service and expanding same-day service. In addition to all the fresh variety and pantry staples a typical grocery store offers, Peapod also provides access to a variety of easy-to-make, 'no subscription required' meal kits, shoppable recipes, useful dietary shopping guides and many other convenient features. Peapod is part of the Ahold Delhaize USA family of great local brands. To learn more, visit our newsroom at https://about.peapod.com.

