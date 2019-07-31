Peapod and Stephanie Izard's This Little Goat Team Up to Launch Chef-Inspired Meal Kit Line for Home Delivery

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announces a new collaboration with Chicago restaurateur and nationally acclaimed James Beard Foundation Award winning chef, Stephanie Izard, to expand its line of chef-inspired meal kits. In addition to being the first female to win Bravo's Top Chef, Izard is also well-known for her critically acclaimed restaurants in Chicago: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and Cabra. Peapod is working with Izard and her line of globally inspired cooking sauces and spices, This Little Goat, to make it easier than ever for shoppers to create tasty and unique restaurant quality meals at home. The extensive collaboration begins this summer with two meal kits inspired by some of her favorite dishes, with more kits planned for fall.

Two kits - Yucatán Fish Tacos by This Little Goat and Grilled Belize Chicken Sandwich by This Little Goat are available now for home delivery though Peapod.com and feature flavors from around the world.

Peapod shoppers can also look forward to exploring additional kits this fall: Roasted Asian Chicken Thighs by This Little Goat and Hong Kong Slow Cooked Short Ribs by This Little Goat.

Along with the meal kits, customers in select Peapod markets will be able to purchase Izard's full line of This Little Goat cooking sauces and spices. The availability of spice blends and sauces, such as This Little Goat went to Tokyo and This Little Goat went to Morocco, translate Izard's signature use of global flavors in her restaurants into accessible and versatile sauces and spices for home cooks to "explore where cooking can take you."

"As a mom and business owner, I understand how life can just get busy! But that shouldn't take away your chance for a tasty dinner," said Stephanie Izard. "I'm excited to partner with Peapod to make some of my favorite recipes easy to cook at home."

The kits come in serving sizes of four, starting around $6 per serving. All kits feature pre-measured, pre-cut, and pre-washed fresh ingredients that can be added to customers' shopping carts along with other grocery essentials.

In 2014, Peapod launched a line of meal kits. Since then, they have been collaborating with innovative restaurants and chefs including Big Bowl® and Wildfire® of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises®. Most recently, Peapod worked with esteemed food writer Mark Bittman, to highlight selections from his latest cookbook, Dinner for Everyone, as shoppable recipes and his own chef-inspired meal kit.

"These innovative collaborations allow Peapod customers to enjoy a wide array of exciting dishes in a convenient, ready-to-cook format," said Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Peapod. "As a Chicago resident who loves Stephanie's restaurants, it's particularly exciting to be able to bring some of our favorite local Chicago dishes to all the markets we serve. We love being able to bring something new to the table!"

For more information about Peapod's collaboration with This Little Goat, visit Peapod.com or Peapod's app. Follow Peapod on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Follow This Little Goat on Facebook and Instagram.

About Peapod

Peapod, the online grocery brand of Peapod Digital Labs and an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with nearly 50 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions.

Peapod is available in 24 metro markets both as a pure play online grocer as well as partner to the great local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, including Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S and Stop & Shop, offering delivery to both homes and businesses and more than 200 pick-up locations.

About This Little Goat

This Little Goat is a line of globally inspired cooking sauces and spices created by James Beard award-winning chef Stephanie Izard. The products are an expression of her international travels and culinary inspiration. Izard has translated the signature use of global flavors in her restaurants into accessible and versatile sauces and spices for home cooks to "explore where cooking can take you." This Little Goat line carries five cooking sauces and five spices available for purchase at Mariano's and Peapod, with distribution expanding to Amazon, Meijer and Whole Foods this fall. To learn more about This Little Goat products, visit www.thislittlegoat.com or follow along on @thislittlegoat social media channels.

