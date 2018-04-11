Peapod Commits To Even Greater Value With Site-Wide Price Reductions & New Ways To Save With Every Order

CHICAGO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod is doubling down on why it's the country's leading online grocer with the announcement of several new ways to save: site-wide price reductions on thousands of customers' most valued items, innovative new bundle offers and the launch of PodPass MidWeek delivery. Even greater savings is just another way Peapod is committed to offering its savvy shoppers value. From its first delivery nearly 30 years ago, Peapod has consistently pushed the innovation envelope to deliver tools that match the evolving way consumers shop. From its wide variety of value-priced meal kits to nutritional filters that quickly sort by food preferences and dietary needs to conveniences like voice activated shopping with Alexa, Peapod has a wealth of personalized shopping solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Peapod)...

"When planning the reductions, we began with one important question: what do our customers care about the most? It sounds simple but we wanted to ensure we are giving our customers exactly what they want at the value they expect," said Spencer Baird, Peapod's SVP of Merchandising, adding, "Initial feedback has shown shoppers are very happy with the new value Peapod is delivering."

Peapod's competitive new pricing includes multiple elements:

Thousands of lower prices on products that matter most to customers such as natural and organic items, meat, fresh produce and dairy. On these everyday price changes, customers will see the old price slashed with the new, lower price. On many of these items, customers will also see flags indicating additional savings via weekly promotions

such as natural and organic items, meat, fresh produce and dairy. On these everyday price changes, customers will see the old price slashed with the new, lower price. On many of these items, customers will also see flags indicating additional savings via weekly promotions Peapod has introduced Bundles of Savings to offer discounts on groups of products that are commonly bought together. Peapod has mined its transaction data to understand what products are typically bought together and then created easy to shop bundles. Customers that buy a certain number of products within the group and additional discounts are applied. The Taco Tuesday, Spaghetti Thursday, Morning Coffee On-the-Go and Salad Fixings bundles are already very popular with shoppers.

to offer discounts on groups of products that are commonly bought together. Peapod has mined its transaction data to understand what products are typically bought together and then created easy to shop bundles. Customers that buy a certain number of products within the group and additional discounts are applied. The Taco Tuesday, Spaghetti Thursday, Morning Coffee On-the-Go and Salad Fixings bundles are already very popular with shoppers. For shoppers that always stock-up on certain products, Peapod introduced Buy More Save More categories on popular items such as berries, eggs and frozen vegetables. Customers save money when buying 2, 3 or 4 products within a category and can mix and match different products to get the savings. These types of bulk buying discounts aren't typically offered by traditional grocers and are an opportunity for customers to create their own custom club packs.

categories on popular items such as berries, eggs and frozen vegetables. Customers save money when buying 2, 3 or 4 products within a category and can mix and match different products to get the savings. These types of bulk buying discounts aren't typically offered by traditional grocers and are an opportunity for customers to create their own custom club packs. Peapod launched PodPass MidWeek, a discounted version of its popular free-delivery subscription PodPass. PodPass MidWeek is less than half the price of the regular subscription and offers a whole year of free deliveries on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday for just $55 . For customers that order weekly, that's over $300 in savings every year! It's also available in 3-month ($25) and 6-month ($35) subscriptions.

Peapod has been rolling out the value offerings across its markets and is encouraged by improvements this is driving, signaling that customers are excited and motivated by the value enhancements.

"This is just the beginning for us," continued Baird. "We'll be lowering prices and offering additional special promotions throughout 2018 based on seasonal purchasing and priority products. We want to keep delighting our customers every time they shop. Customers should know our commitment to value is permanent."

For more information on Peapod, visit www.Peapod.com and find Peapod on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 40 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peapod-commits-to-even-greater-value-with-site-wide-price-reductions--new-ways-to-save-with-every-order-300620124.html

SOURCE Peapod

Related Links

http://www.peapod.com

