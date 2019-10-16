CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announced today an exclusive partnership with local Chicago company Nurture Life, the only food brand providing busy families with a creative variety of freshly prepared, wholesome, ready-to-enjoy meals and snacks for children. Peapod will be the first retailer to sell individual SKUs of the subscription-based service. This is the first initiative in Peapod's strategy to focus on providing a variety of nutritious options for Midwest families' dinner tables.

Peapod Launches Exclusive Partnership with Nurture Life

Nurture Life provides nutritious, ready-to-eat baby, toddler and kid meals that are developed by a team of registered dietitians and chefs to ensure that they provide the appropriate balance, nutrition and portions for babies and kids as they grow. With more than 15 available options through Peapod, babies learning to feed themselves can enjoy various finger foods like Braised Chicken, Sweet Potato & Carrot; Tofu, Sweet Soy Glazed Carrot & Zucchini and more. Toddlers and kids can experience a Frittata with Cinnamon French Toast; Chicken Bites with Mashed Sweet Potatoes & Green Beans and Chicken Meatballs with Pasta & Vegetables. These aren't frozen meals – they're made-to-order and simply need to be stored in the refrigerator until reheating.

"Nurture Life sets a new standard for kids food in America by providing nutritionally balanced, ready-to-enjoy meals for busy families at a time when there aren't enough healthy options that your child wants to eat, and there isn't enough time to cook everything yourself," said Jennifer Chow, Co-Founder of Nurture Life. "We are thrilled to now offer a variety of our most popular meals and snacks to Peapod customers in the Midwest."

As a pure-play grocer that has been in the Chicagoland area for 30 years, Peapod is reimagining grocery delivery to connect more deeply with families and bring fresh, delicious, and nutritious options from the doorstep to the dinner table. Peapod sees food as nourishment for everyone and knows that customers are looking for a wide range of flexible options to fulfill their food, lifestyle, and overall wellness needs.

"Peapod is committed to linking our customers to a constant flow of unique items that help make meal-time as healthy and friction-free as possible," said Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, for Peapod. "Our partnership with Nurture Life is special because it allows us to uniquely address meal-related friction for households with kids. We are pleased to add Nurture Life to our rapidly evolving base of meal solutions."

Starting at $4.25, Nurture Life is now available on Peapod.com. For more information, please go to: https://www.peapod.com/pages/nurture-life

About Nurture Life:

Nurture Life is the only food brand providing busy families with a creative variety of freshly prepared, ready-to-enjoy, nutritionally balanced baby, toddler and kid meals delivered straight to consumers' doors. The company's team of registered dietitians and chefs oversee all of the menu and recipe development, ensuring meals are created for each age and stage of a child's development. Nurture Life's passion is to deliver a healthier world through better nutrition for our kids.

About Peapod:

Serving the greater Chicagoland area for over 30 years, Peapod is a trusted local grocer that provides innovative shopping experiences, convenient value and everyday meal solutions. Peapod delivers across more than 500 zip codes, putting customer care first and helping to simplify the shopping process. Whether using its intuitive website or award-winning mobile app, Peapod allows customers to conveniently shop faster and smarter – wherever and whenever fits their ever-changing lives. Peapod offers a full range of flexible delivery options including early morning and late-night delivery times, unattended service and expanding same-day service. In addition to all the fresh variety and pantry staples a typical grocery store offers, Peapod also provides access to a variety of easy-to-make, 'no subscription required' meal kits, shoppable recipes, useful dietary shopping guides and many other convenient features. Peapod is part of the Ahold Delhaize USA family of great local brands. To learn more, visit our newsroom at https://about.peapod.com.

SOURCE Peapod

Related Links

http://www.peapod.com

