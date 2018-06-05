Peapod Officially Opens New Headquarters In Chicago

CHICAGO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, officially opened the doors of its new headquarters in Chicago at 300 S. Riverside Plaza. All of Peapod's corporate employees have transferred from Peapod's former headquarters in Skokie, IL to the new space in Chicago. Peapod first announced the planned relocation this past fall and the move comes as Peapod is experiencing year over year growth and expanding into new zip codes. The new headquarters will support this growth and allow Peapod to attract the best and brightest talent Chicago has to offer.

Peapod has been a Chicagoland-based company since it was founded nearly 30 years ago by Andrew and Thomas Parkinson as the first online grocer in the country. "Chicago has always been our home and we're thrilled to be able to move into the heart of this great city, allowing us to fuel our continued growth and attract the very best talent," said Walt Lentz, Peapod's President. "I would like to thank all of our hardworking employees for making this a smooth transition, both internally and ensuring there was no disruption to our loyal customers. Our Chicago doors are now open and we look forward to becoming a larger part of the Chicago community."

To celebrate the move, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony today with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who will welcome Peapod and its employees to the city. "Chicago is the ideal home for an innovative company like Peapod, which is on the forefront of both the food and tech industries," Mayor Emanuel said. "Peapod could have made this investment anywhere, but they chose to call Chicago home because of the talent of our residents and the strength of a dynamic tech sector that can support their success for years to come."

This spring Peapod launched a city-wide advertising campaign to remind Chicagoans not just of the convenience Peapod offers, but also the budget-friendly accessibility of the service. The campaign also highlights Peapod's alcohol delivery service and popular products like meal kits and local 'made in Chicago' favorites. "The Grocery Store at Your Front Door" campaign is an out-of-home blitz that includes transit station takeovers at Clark and Lake, branded buses and trains, billboards and more.

"Everyone in Chicago thinks they know Peapod, but this campaign will be about getting Chicago residents to take a second look. A lot has changed in the years since we launched and we're at the top of our game today. That includes best in class service, a robust assortment, including our Chicago's Best local favorites, and a newly launched price and promotion program that delivers huge value," said Carrie Bienkowski, CMO for Peapod.

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 40 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

