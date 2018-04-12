Peapod Partners With Popular Chicago Restaurants To Create New Meal Kits

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announces the expansion of its popular meal kit line with its first ever restaurant collaboration. In 2014, Peapod began offering a variety of meal kits, and today continues to innovate with a partnership with two Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises® restaurants including Big Bowl®, known for its Chinese and Thai cuisine, and Wildfire®, a classic steakhouse specializing in, chops and seafood. Peapod is introducing three new recipes inspired by the restaurants' dishes for guests to enjoy in their own home. Sharing the tastes of some of Peapod's favorite restaurants, the new meal kits are available for home delivery beginning this month in Chicago as well as the New York and D.C. markets that Peapod serves.

(PRNewsfoto/Peapod)...

The three new kits include Wildfire and Big Bowl chef-inspired recipes which are available in serving sizes of two and four.

Wildfire ® Beef Tenderloin with Couscous

Wildfire ® BBQ Bison Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Caramelized Onions

Big Bowl® Sweet and Sour Chicken

Each kit contains pre-measured, pre-washed and pre-chopped fresh ingredients for a home-cooked, restaurant quality meal with minimal the prep time. The meal kits can be added right to customers' Peapod shopping carts along with all other grocery essentials without a subscription.

"As the demand for meal kits continues to increase, we are thrilled to collaborate with restaurants like Wildfire and Big Bowl," says Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Peapod. "It was a natural progression to work with trusted and popular restaurants based right here in Peapod's hometown of Chicago, and we are excited for our customers to be able to make these delicious recipes right at home."

"By joining forces with Peapod, our recipes will reach a larger audience and give customers who may not have the opportunity to dine in our restaurants, the chance to taste our most popular dishes," says Howard Kantz, Wildfire & Big Bowl President.

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 40 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peapod-partners-with-popular-chicago-restaurants-to-create-new-meal-kits-300628443.html

SOURCE Peapod

Related Links

http://www.peapod.com

