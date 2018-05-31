Peapod Showcases Commitment To Accessiblity With Peapod.com ADA Milestone

CHICAGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, today announces its website and mobile app are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations in effort to better serve its consumers with disabilities. In agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Peapod has worked diligently to make its consumer interfaces accessible to all consumers, and on May 11, 2018, the Department of Justice confirmed that Peapod has fulfilled its commitment to this effort.

"I am a blind, long-time Peapod user," shares Peapod consumer, Brian. "I am very pleased that Peapod has used blind accessibility testers to help improve the VoiceOVer compatibility of their iPhone app. Their app is now completely accessible with VoiceOVer. Some of my favorite features include VoiceOVer announcing your updated cart total, being able to easily add items you forgot to your upcoming order, and the entire checkout experience."

The Americans with Disabilities Act was developed in 1990 to ensure all people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else, and having an ADA compliant website has been a priority for Peapod for a long time. To assist with the process, Peapod teamed up with My Blind Spot, a company that helps organizations integrate accessibility into their culture, processes and technical infrastructures.

"We were thrilled when Peapod came to us to assist with this project," said Albert J. Rizzi, Founder and CEO of My Blind Spot. "Many companies don't take the time and effort to truly understand the needs of all their consumers, and it was clear to us through working with Peapod that they really care about each and every one of their customers having the best experience possible, regardless of their abilities."

"Our question is always 'how do we make this easier for our current Peapod shoppers and also for potential customers?'" said Tim Franklin, Peapod's VP of eCommerce Development. "We started with mobile, as over half of Peapod orders are touched by a mobile device, and then we completely recreated the desktop shopping experience. The updates are geared to serve a diverse group of customers and hope to eliminate any barriers they might face."

The new features went in to effect starting on May 11, 2018, and can be seen when you visit www.Peapod.com or use the Peapod mobile application. You can also find Peapod on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

