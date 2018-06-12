Peapod To Add Best Of The Midwest Local Ice Creams For A Limited Time This Summer

CHICAGO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announces a new partnership with several local Midwest based ice cream brands to deliver sweet treats to Midwestern customers all summer. The tasty new flavors will be available for order on Peapod.com through Labor Day.

Currently available in Peapod's Midwest market, the brands are Fronen, Massa Gelato, Purple Door, Scratch, Loves, Jeni's, Graeter's and Homemade. The new offerings also coincide with Peapod's launch of its new 'best value' PodPass Midweek subscription offer, thousands of lower everyday prices on the site and the announcement of a new $30 minimum order requirement in the Chicagoland area. The new minimum is a lowered offer from the previous minimum of $60.

"At Peapod we are committed to delighting our customers with new seasonal items so we're celebrating the kick-off of summer with great local ice cream brands," said Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Peapod. "We went out and found some of our customers' regional favorites, many of which are not on grocery store shelves, and are taking them straight to their doors."

Peapod will offer an array of delicious flavors, including:

Salted Caramel and Raspberry Chip from Wisconsin based Purple Door Ice Cream

based Purple Door Ice Cream Mint Chip Brownie and Door County Cherry from Wisconsin based Scratch Ice Cream

and Door County Cherry from based Scratch Ice Cream Vegan Peanut Butter and Chocolate Malt from Michigan company, Love's Ice Cream

company, Love's Ice Cream Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake from Ohio based Jeni's Ice Cream

based Jeni's Ice Cream Buckeye Chocolate Chip and Limited Edition Summer Peach from Ohio based Graeter's Ice Cream

based Graeter's Ice Cream Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip and Natural Vanilla Bean from Ohio based Homemade Ice Cream.

In addition, each month in the summer will feature a special flavor.

June: Graeter's Handcrafted Strawberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

July: Jeni's Frose Sorbet

August: Purple Door's Brandy Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Peapod will be sampling a variety of ice creams at upcoming Millennium Park Summer Film Series showings in Chicago.

Monday, July 9 th ; 11am – Iron Giant

; – Iron Giant Tuesday, July 31 st ; 6:30pm – WALL-E and Crash

; – WALL-E and Crash Tuesday, August 14 th; 6:30pm – Coco

To learn more about Peapod, visit Peapod.com. Also visit Peapod's free Mobile App, Alexa skill or follow company updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 40 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peapod-to-add-best-of-the-midwest-local-ice-creams-for-a-limited-time-this-summer-300664841.html

SOURCE Peapod

Related Links

http://www.peapod.com

