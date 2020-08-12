Pear Deck Announces Integrations with Schoology and Canvas Learning Management Systems

Founded by educators, Pear Deck's products integrate seamlessly with tools that educators use often, such as Google Classroom and Slides, and Microsoft PowerPoint and Teams. Knowing the challenges facing educators and students today, Pear Deck created integrations with commonly-used LMS platforms to help educators deliver engaging content while reducing the cognitive load on students and improving the remote learning experience.

"One of our goals is to help schools and districts improve equity and engagement; with school closures impacting nearly every school in the country, equitable engagement becomes a greater challenge," says Riley Eynon-Lynch, Co-Founder and CEO of Pear Deck. "When we make it simpler for educators to assign and track student work, and easier for students to participate in lessons, engagement grows."





Pear Deck's Schoology and Canvas Integrations are now available to Pear Deck's district-wide customers. With a few simple steps, administrators can install and authorize Pear Deck, giving educators a seamless experience managing interactive classroom activities in person or from afar.

Recently, Pear Deck conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Pear Deck users and found that over 91% of respondents consider Pear Deck to be an effective and essential tool for remote teaching. To learn more about using Pear Deck with Schoology or Canvas, visit www.peardeck.com/lms .

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by schools across the globe to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. Pear Deck was awarded the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise, confirming a link between proven learning science and effective product design. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

