Pear Deck Hires Edtech Industry Veteran Toby Shelton as VP of Sales

"The sales team at Pear Deck has always been made up of passionate and skilled reps, and they have done a remarkable job of showing schools all over the world how Pear Deck can help teachers improve instruction," says Riley Eynon-Lynch, Pear Deck CEO. "Toby's a great fit for our mission and company culture, and I'm excited to tackle our 2020 sales goals with his leadership!"

Shelton is a key addition to the company's sales team, which has tripled in size in the last year. In 2019, Pear Deck launched product integrations with Microsoft PowerPoint and Teams, and introduced partnerships with Britannica Learning, Newsela, and Edwin, a division of Canada's largest educational publisher, Nelson.

"I'm humbled and thrilled to join Pear Deck on their journey empowering more educators with instructionally-effective opportunities to engage every student and drive classroom equity," says Shelton.

To learn more about Pear Deck, visit peardeck.com .

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

