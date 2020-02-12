Pear Deck Hires Edtech Industry Veteran Toby Shelton as VP of Sales
Shelton brings 20 years of industry experience to Pear Deck's leadership team
Feb 12, 2020, 09:00 ET
IOWA CITY, Iowa, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pear Deck™, the fast-growing edtech startup helping teachers create powerful learning moments, has hired edtech industry veteran Toby Shelton as the vice president of sales to support its rapidly-growing sales team.
Shelton has more than 20 years of enterprise software sales, management, and marketing expertise across the K-20 spectrum. His experience includes former roles at Blackboard, Inc., Catapult Learning, Think Through Learning, and Imagine Learning. He most recently served as Director of Partnerships at BrightBytes.
"The sales team at Pear Deck has always been made up of passionate and skilled reps, and they have done a remarkable job of showing schools all over the world how Pear Deck can help teachers improve instruction," says Riley Eynon-Lynch, Pear Deck CEO. "Toby's a great fit for our mission and company culture, and I'm excited to tackle our 2020 sales goals with his leadership!"
Shelton is a key addition to the company's sales team, which has tripled in size in the last year. In 2019, Pear Deck launched product integrations with Microsoft PowerPoint and Teams, and introduced partnerships with Britannica Learning, Newsela, and Edwin, a division of Canada's largest educational publisher, Nelson.
"I'm humbled and thrilled to join Pear Deck on their journey empowering more educators with instructionally-effective opportunities to engage every student and drive classroom equity," says Shelton.
To learn more about Pear Deck, visit peardeck.com.
About Pear Deck™
Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com.
SOURCE Pear Deck
Share this article