Pear Deck Introduces New Shared Teacher Dashboard

Educators around the world consider Pear Deck a must-have tool because of its intuitive Teacher Dashboard; teachers can track who is participating, who understands the material, or who needs additional assistance — critical insight during a time of widespread remote and hybrid learning.

"Whether instruction is in person or remote, teachers are never working alone to support students," said Michal Eynon-Lynch, chief educator and co-founder of Pear Deck. "In the midst of the disruptions to their classroom environment right now, the Shared Teacher Dashboard can help teachers connect with more students by giving insight to every teacher and aide in the room, enabling them to guide and serve students more effectively."

The Powerful Pear Deck Teacher Dashboard

The Pear Deck Teacher Dashboard and Shared Teacher Dashboard give teachers controls to manage the pace of the lesson, including switching from Instructor-Paced or Student-Paced Mode, adding slide timers and locks, inserting new prompts, sending individual feedback, and highlighting or hiding answers on the Projector View. Additionally, each student's responses to the interactive Pear Deck prompts are displayed by name on the dashboard in real time, giving teachers the ability to monitor student progress, provide constructive feedback, and aid students who might need more assistance.

Now, educators can invite co-teachers with Pear Deck Premium accounts to their Pear Deck lesson at any point during a live session. The host teacher can add to or remove from the roster of co-teachers at any point during the session, providing flexibility for remote and in-person instruction, as well as conferences and professional development sessions where teachers are presenting together.

The Shared Teacher Dashboard is the most recent feature introduction in a year of rapid growth and innovation for Pear Deck. Since January, the market-leading student engagement platform announced a beta release of an integration with Microsoft's Immersive Reader, integrations with learning management systems Canvas and Schoology, a quick-start feature called Pop-Up Activities, and remote-teaching product enhancements Add Audio and Teacher Feedback. Last month, Pear Deck announced a strategic merger with K-12 edtech company GoGuardian, supporting both organizations' longstanding missions to help ensure K-12 learning environments are safer and more engaging for students. To learn more about Pear Deck's Shared Teacher Dashboard, visit peardeck.com/shared-teacher-dashboard.

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by schools across the globe to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. Pear Deck was awarded the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise, confirming a link between proven learning science and effective product design. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

SOURCE Pear Deck

Related Links

www.peardeck.com

