Pear Deck Introduces Pear Pop™, Powerful Student Engagement with One Step, Zero Prep

"Pear Deck is about helping teachers to deeply engage all students in the classroom and enable best teaching practices," says Michal Eynon-Lynch, Pear Deck's Chief Educator. "But we know lessons take many different forms; a formative assessment or a teachable moment can't always be pre-planned. Pear Pop is about giving teachers that same Pear Deck power regardless of lesson format, course content, or prep time."

Educators around the world have fallen in love with Pear Deck because of its ability to transform classroom presentations into engaging conversations and provide real-time insight into individual student learning. The introduction of Pear Pop is an exciting extension of the Pear Deck experience, giving teachers unprecedented flexibility to leverage formative assessment during any activity, without needing a presentation.



Pear Pop is the latest product release from the innovative edtech startup, which was founded by educators with a vision to leverage classroom technology to support proven pedagogy and active learning techniques. Last month, Pear Deck announced a beta integration with Microsoft accessibility tool Immersive Reader, another step towards helping teachers deliver powerful learning moments to diverse learners everywhere.



To learn more about Pear Pop, visit peardeck.com/pear-pop .

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

SOURCE Pear Deck

Related Links

www.peardeck.com

