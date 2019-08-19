Pear Deck Partners With Jeffco Public Schools For 1:1 Technology Program

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers in one of Colorado's largest school districts will have the power to boost student engagement this school year, as Jefferson County Public Schools ( Jeffco ) rolls out its 1:1 technology program with the help of Pear Deck ™. Recognized for a forward-looking adoption of technology in the classroom, the Jeffco district is launching a four-year initiative to supply students with individual devices and a suite of education apps, including Pear Deck.

Today, Pear Deck is used in one out of every three schools in the United States with extensions installed by millions of users. With Pear Deck, teachers can create, distribute, and manage multimedia content and formative assessments on students' devices. Designed to support traditional, online, flipped, and even blended classrooms, Pear Deck's flexible platform can be leveraged by teachers working across all of Jeffco's grade levels and subject areas.

"This partnership is a great example of how Pear Deck can provide an entire district the power to engage every student, with an affordable solution that seamlessly integrates with the content and technologies that teachers are already using," says Pear Deck CEO Riley Eynon-Lynch.

Pear Deck's innovative products work seamlessly with Google and Microsoft classroom tools. Educators use Google Slides and PowerPoint Online, to create, edit, and launch interactive lessons. Lessons are saved as Slides or PowerPoint files and stored within Google Drive or OneDrive, ensuring that teachers can always access and use their Pear Deck lessons.

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's powerful student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

