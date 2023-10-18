Pear Market size to increase by USD 7.89 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The increasing online presence of market players drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pear Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.89 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. The increasing online presence of companies is notably driving the pear market. However, factors such as high dependence on weather conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Asian pears and European pears), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pear Market 2023-2027

Pear Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is expected to contribute substantial market share to the pear market. Key distribution channels within this segment encompass hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, and convenience stores. Moreover, offline distribution channels play a significant role in organized retail, simplifying the purchasing process for consumers and offering a wide array of fresh fruit options, including various pear varieties. Prominent hypermarkets and supermarkets, such as Tesco Plc (Tesco) and Walmart Inc. (Walmart), provide a diverse selection of pears to choose from.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Pear Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to play a significant role, contributing 76% to the global market's growth. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for healthy food, particularly in developing countries like India and China. Asian pears, rich in vitamins C and K, are a major contributor to this growth, offering skin-enhancing, immune-boosting, and digestive benefits. In traditional Chinese medicine, Asian pears are known for their cooling properties and are used for detoxification and alleviating various health symptoms, such as coughs and ulcers. These factors are propelling market growth in the APAC region.

Pear Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The pear market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

BEL EXPORT

Bridges Organic Produce

British Apples and Pears Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Domex Superfresh Growers

Duckwall Fruit

Fruit Modena Group

Gilbert Orchards

Golden Bay Fruit

Johnson Orchards

Mcilrath Farms

Monson Fruit Co.

Orchard Fruit Co.

Rainier Fruit Co.

Sage Fruit Co.

Sloop Orchards

Stemilt Growers LLC

Underwood Fruit and Warehouse Co.

Washington Fruit Growers

West Valley U Pick

View FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Durian Fruit Market: The durian fruit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,891.81 million.

Fresh Cherries Market: The global fresh cherries market size is projected to increase by USD 23,764.23 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% between 2022 and 2027.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio