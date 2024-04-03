PEAR SUITE AND ZERO OVERDOSE JOIN HANDS TO COMBAT THE OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC

TILLSON, N.Y., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Overdose , a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing overdose events and deaths, is pleased to announce its partnership with Pear Suite , a healthcare company working to empower community health workers (CHWs) to better address social determinants of health (SDOH). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in training individuals, providers and communities to prevent overdose events.

The partnership between Zero Overdose and Pear Suite comes as a response to the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the growing behavioral health needs being cared for by community providers.

Pear Suite CEO Colby Takeda shared his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing "Community health workers are on the frontlines, tirelessly working with clients to bridge the gap between health and social challenges. This partnership will equip thousands of community health workers in our network with invaluable resources and knowledge, empowering them to combat the overdose epidemic and save lives."

Zero Overdose and Pear Suite will combine their expertise to provide training to thousands of community health workers and other HCBS (Home and Community-Based Services) providers across the country. The primary objectives are to enhance motivational interviewing and counseling skills, improve job satisfaction, and expand access to important health information. Training topics include de-escalation, suicide safer care, overdose safety planning and harm reduction.

Tom McCary, Co-founder of Zero Overdose, "This is exactly the kind of partnership Zero Overdose is designed for, bringing skills and tools to individuals on the front lines."

Together, Zero Overdose and Pear Suite are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals affected by substance abuse and overdose.

About Pear Suite:

Pear Suite is a digital health company that empowers community health workers with its social care navigation platform. With the Pear Suite platform, health plans, providers, and community-based organizations can boost client engagement, improve health outcomes, and reduce the cost of care in a person-centered, culturally, and linguistically sensitive way. Pear Suite has supported dozens of organizations and impacted more than 25,000 lives. For more information, please visit pearsuite.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Zero Overdose:

Zero Overdose is a nonprofit organization committed to preventing overdose events and deaths through use of overdose safety planning, advocacy, education, and community outreach initiatives. For more information visit www.ZeroOverdose.org

