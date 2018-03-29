Pear Therapeutics President and CEO Corey McCann Receives ISCDD 2018 Innovation Award at the ISCDD 2018 Annual Meeting

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) announced today that Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics, Inc., is the recipient of the ISCDD 2018 Innovation Award at its 16th Annual Meeting.

The ISCDD 2018 Award was presented to Dr. McCann by Dr. Raymond Sanchez, the Chairman of the ISCDD Executive Committee, and Dr. Amir Kalali, Executive Secretary, ISCDD.

Dr. McCann was selected for the award based on the transformative impact of Pear Therapeutics' first-in-kind FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic.

"Dr. McCann's contributions to innovation in the field of drug development are clear. The FDA's clearance of the first digital therapeutic has changed the perception of what is possible," says Dr. Kalali.

In an interview following the Awards Ceremony, Dr. McCann confirmed his and Pear Therapeutics' commitment to the development of novel therapies to address unmet need in CNS and beyond. He discussed the FDA-cleared prescription digital therapy reSET® for Substance Use Disorder and the decision to focus first on CNS for digital therapeutics.

"We are proud to be recognized by ISCDD for our work to further treatment options for patients suffering from CNS disorders," said Dr. McCann. "We believe that prescription digital therapeutics hold tremendous promise for the treatment of a broad range of diseases with high unmet needs. We look forward to continued collaboration with many in this space to bring innovative new digital treatment therapies forward for the benefit of patients."

Founded in 2002 as a leadership forum for central nervous system drug development, the International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) is a non-profit, independent society focused on improving CNS drug development, through collaboration amongst stakeholders including academia, industry and government.

