Pearagon Becomes A HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearagon announces that it has reached the Platinum tier in HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support. Pearagon has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. This is a significant achievement for Pearagon on its mission to help businesses maximize their growth through HubSpot, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's no surprise that Pearagon has reached this monumental growth milestone," said Dan Tyre, Director at HubSpot. "It's been incredibly rewarding to watch Pearagon expand their offerings and help their customers grow while continuing to provide exceptional service. They are experts in both HubSpot and more broadly the CRM industry. I'm excited to see what Pearagon continues to achieve at Platinum status."

This milestone comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of Pearagon, including:

50% growth in 2020

Expanding its team and its operations into the Texas and Missouri markets

and markets Providing over $22,000 worth of services to Utah -based companies through the Shop In Utah grant program during the COVID-19 pandemic

For more information on Pearagon Consulting, visit Pearagon.com and find Pearagon on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Pearagon:

Pearagon Consulting is a leading HubSpot enterprise sales and CRM Partner that provides best-in-class expertise and support for HubSpot implementations and ongoing administration. The only Utah-based Platinum HubSpot Partner, they specialize in integrations, architecture, and training for HubSpot's Marketing, Sales, and Service Hubs. Since their founding in 2018, they have helped small- and medium-sized businesses from SaaS to real estate to manufacturing maximize HubSpot to attract, engage, and delight customers.

About HubSpot:

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 95,000 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

Joseph Dutson

Pearagon Consulting

(801) 999-0111

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearagon

Related Links

http://www.pearagon.com

