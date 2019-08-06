Pearblossom Academy, Inc. Provides an Accredited High School Homeschool Program

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearblossom Academy was established in 2015 and has provided quality distance education to thousands of high school students throughout the US.

Middle States Accreditation (MSA CESS)

Presently, Rusty Lynn Goldman serves on the board of directors of Pearblossom Academy. Her real-world experience contributes to the offering of practical elective courses that can stimulate a student's interest in pursuing such fields as programming, forensic science, engineering, animal husbandry, equestrian, landscaping, livestock management, food science, quilting, art, and many others. Kimberly Bonniksen, EDD serves on the staff of Pearblossom Academy as Director of Instruction and has been the recipient of numerous learning and development awards. Taking advantage of the depth of her experiences, she guides the instruction of our students.

On December 18, 2018, Pearblossom Academy, Inc. received a 7-year accreditation term by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA CESS). This accreditation agency is recognized by the United States Department of Education.

Our systematic and personalized interactions provide important feedback to our students to ensure learning mastery. Through a secure portal, students can access their courses anytime, including grades in all subjects, status of books sent/returned, progress reports, payment history, and log of submitted tests. From our highly qualified instructors, our students receive direct feedback and guidance in each subject area via email, course interaction, and the toll-free parent/student hotline.

Pearblossom Academy has been recognized nationally as well as internationally for academic excellence. Pearblossom Academy enrollment is obtained by word of mouth referrals. We have heard that many schools include the over-reliance on technology; however, Pearblossom, at the preference of both parents and students, has continued to utilize textbooks for much of the academic instruction rather than converting to a fully online program. Another element that is important to the students and parents of Pearblossom Academy is the ability to work as autonomously as possible, hence the ability of students to progress through the material at their own pace with boundaries. Mainstream, public education has never been a good fit for the majority of the students at Pearblossom Academy. Pearblossom Academy provides an important academic option to these students that is both rigorous and engaging, while respecting the belief systems of their main clientele.

Parents and high school students can learn more about Pearblossom Academy by visiting our website at http://www.pearblossomacademy.com or calling our toll-free phone 1-800-309-3569.

