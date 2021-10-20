Pearce & Parker Set to Simplify the World of Baby Food Storage with Revolutionary Organizing System

HILTON HEAD, S.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --.Just as quickly as babies grow, so do their meals evolve. From age-appropriate foods to developing picky eater tendencies, mealtime can be a chore especially for busy moms. Sometimes, looking into the fridge or pantry can be like looking into a world of the unknown, not knowing what's fresh, expired or anywhere in between. Launching early 2022, Pearce & Parker, a mom-created baby food storage system, is set to simplify this long-daunting task so parents can put their time back where it matters most: with their kids.

Pearce & Parker products shown in refrigerator door: Cutie Cubbies, Lovebug Jars with color-coded lids & Happy Hooks

Featuring three lines of what's already being deemed "can't live without" baby and toddler products by focus groups, Pearce & Parker was developed by South Carolina mom, Holly McLaughlin, and named after her two sons. Stemming from her own experiences of navigating her once-messy fridge, McLaughlin's color-coded glass Lovebug Jars allow for easy designation of food groups, never having to guess what's inside. Able to be frozen or heated, each jar is spill-proof and airtight. Meanwhile, the Cutie Cubbies line is a day-of-the week or customizable organizer for the fridge or pantry, making meal planning a breeze. Finally, the company's Happy Hooks offer storage for 13 food pouches including customizable labels as well.

"Sometimes, looking into the fridge after a long day can feel like staring into the great abyss and if you don't know what's fresh, you just throw it away instead of risking it, costing you both time and money," said McLaughlin. "We all want to live an organized life, especially when you've got another little life to look after, and this system allows for a place for everything, making us all more efficient."

In addition to parents, the Pearce & Parker system is designed to also simplify communication to nannies, caregivers and teachers on a child's dietary needs. With food being able to be planned out for weeks ahead, days away from home or even on vacation, the age-old question of 'What's for dinner?' is already answered. The products will be available online in early 2022 with a goal of major retailers. Pre-launch sign-up is now available with an early bird discount of 20%. Product pricing will range from $25-$75. For more information on Pearce & Parker, visit www.shoppearceandparker.com.

About Pearce & Parker

Pearce & Parker is a company that exists to simplify the lives of busy parents. The revolutionary baby food storage system is designed for seamless organization and meal planning. Developed by mom Holly McLaughlin and named after her two boys, Pearce & Parker offers multiple products that can be easily attached to the already-underutilized space inside a refrigerator door. For more information on Pearce & Parker, visit www.shoppearceandparker.com.

Media Contact:

Holly McLaughlin

[email protected]

760-391-3968

SOURCE Pearce & Parker

Related Links

http://www.shoppearceandparker.com

