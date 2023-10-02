Pearce Renewables Achieves Independent Authorized GWO Training Provider Status

News provided by

Pearce Renewables

02 Oct, 2023, 08:20 ET

TEHACHAPI, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearce Renewables, a leading name in the renewable energy sector, is thrilled to announce that it has officially become an independent authorized Global Wind Organization (GWO) training provider. With over three years of experience as a GWO provider, Pearce Renewables has successfully met all requirements, paving the way for expansion and enhanced training offerings. 

Continue Reading
Pearce Renewables
Pearce Renewables

The Global Wind Organization (GWO) is an internationally recognized body dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and competency in the wind energy industry. GWO sets the benchmark for training in the sector and provides a framework for the development and delivery of standardized safety training and emergency procedures. 

Pearce Renewables has always been committed to excellence in safety and training. The recent achievement of becoming an independent authorized GWO training provider underscores this dedication. The rigorous GWO audit process assessed the organization's ability to provide training that adheres to the highest industry standards. 

"We are immensely proud of our Learning & Development team's dedication and hard work in achieving independent authorized GWO training provider status," said Travis Dees, VP of Operations at Pearce Renewables. "This milestone allows us to further our mission of advancing the skills and knowledge of our technicians while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients in the field." 

As part of this expansion, Pearce Renewables has introduced new training modules, including Advanced Rescue Training (ART) and torquing, with plans to incorporate additional modules in the fourth quarter of this year. These expanded offerings will equip professionals in the renewable energy industry with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles. 

To support its growth and accommodate the increasing demand for GWO training, Pearce Renewables is proud to announce the opening of a second state-of-the-art training facility in Lewisville, Texas, scheduled for January 1st. Located just 15 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, this facility will provide convenient access for participants from across the country and around the world. 

"Our commitment to safety, excellence, and continuous improvement is unwavering," added Dees. "With the opening of our new training center and our expanded course offerings, we are excited to provide world-class GWO training and uphold our commitment to environmental, health, and safety (EHS) excellence." 

The achievement of independent authorized GWO training provider status marks a significant milestone for Pearce Renewables as it continues to drive innovation and promote the highest standards of safety and proficiency in the renewable energy industry. 

For media inquiries, please contact:
Kristin Allgood
[email protected]
805-423-1805

About Pearce Renewables
Pearce Renewables is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, offering comprehensive solutions and training services to the global renewable energy industry. With a strong commitment to environmental, health, and safety (EHS) excellence, Pearce Renewables empowers technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their roles. For more information, visit www.pearce-renewables.com 

About the Global Wind Organization (GWO)
The Global Wind Organization (GWO) is an internationally recognized body dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and competency in the wind energy industry. GWO sets the benchmark for training in the sector and provides a framework for the development and delivery of standardized safety training and emergency procedures. GWO's mission is to create a safer and more productive workforce for the global wind industry. For more information, visit https://www.globalwindsafety.org

SOURCE Pearce Renewables

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.