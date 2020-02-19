Pearl Adds Dr. Roshan Parikh to Advisory Board

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl , the company dedicated to providing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the dental industry, today officially announced the addition of Dr. Roshan Parikh (Dr. Ro) to its advisory board. Parikh has been advising Pearl since August 2019, as an accomplished private-equity backed dental entrepreneur with more than a dozen years of experience as a practicing dentist. Pearl's dental AI technology uses computer vision and machine learning to establish a standard of truth in dentistry, automate manual processes and alleviate dentist stress and burnout, with solutions for dental practices, dental labs and dental insurers.

Parikh joined Walmart Health as their first-ever Head of Dentistry, where he is developing Walmart's strategic roadmap for their dental services. A private-equity backed healthcare provider and founder of the multi-site dental service organization (DSO), Great Lakes Dental Partners, Parikh is the founder of the dental consultancy, DSO Strategy, advising M&A DSO transactions with a combined value of $350M, senior advisor for the world-class dental management consulting and recruitment firm Fidler and Associates in Austin, Texas, board member of the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) – College of Dentistry, as well as an editorial board member for the acclaimed dental publication, GroupDentistryNow.

Parikh is a proud graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Dentistry, with a BS in both Biology and Dentistry, as well as a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS). He also earned an MBA with dual emphasis in finance and marketing from Loyola University Chicago. Parikh is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS) and the Chicago Dental Society (CDS).

"I always believe good medicine is good business, and by putting people before profit, success will follow. That means always putting the patient first, which is why I'm pleased to join Pearl's advisory board," said Dr. Rohan Parikh, head of dentistry at Walmart Health.

"I believe artificial intelligence is one of the keys to providing excellent dental care in dentistry in the coming decade. From greater efficiencies in dental practice management to more precise diagnosis and the elimination of insurance fraud, AI will refine nearly every aspect of the dental industry - and Pearl is clearly at the forefront of dental AI innovation."

"Pearl is making incredible progress developing imaging-oriented AI solutions for the dental industry, introducing four products to multiple dental market segments in less than a year - and with more in the wings," said Ophir Tanz, CEO, Pearl. "We are honored and excited to have Dr. Ro join Pearl's advisory board. His counsel and expertise will be incredibly helpful during this period of accelerated growth."

Pearl was incubated by Ophir Tanz while operating as the CEO of AI company GumGum, which has been applying computer vision and machine learning technologies to advertising for more than a decade. The son of a dentist, Tanz gathered dental x-rays for three years before spinning out Pearl along with co-founder Dr. Kyle Stanley, DDS - also the son of a dentist, in May 2019. Since launch, Pearl has introduced AI products for dental practices and DSOs (Second Opinion, Practice Intelligence), dental labs (Scan Clarity Score, Smart Margin) and dental insurers (Pearl Protect, Claims Approval).

Pearl is shaping the future of dentistry by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz and Dr. Kyle Stanley, DDS, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and several strategic dental industry partners. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit http://www.hellopearl.com.

