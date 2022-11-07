Pearl Awarded $250,000 to Develop and Scale High-Impact Tutoring Models to Boost Academic Achievement for All Students

Following Competitive Process, Pearl Selected to Join National Community of Practice, Build Evidence Base for Cost-Effective, Sustainable Learning Solutions

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl , the research-backed tutor intelligence platform, today announced it has been awarded $250,000 in a competitive grant that will increase interoperability between tutor data and district systems via single-sign-on rostering and school-information-system integrations. Pearl will use the funding to support partners including the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, a statewide program, and enterprise tutoring platform, OnYourMark serving the Texas area.

The award, presented by nonprofit organization Accelerate , is part of a broader national effort to develop and scale sustainable, cost-effective models for high-impact tutoring that boosts academic achievement for all students. The Annenberg Institute at Brown University will act as the research body that will study the impact of Accelerate's grant to Pearl.

"Pearl is honored to partner with Accelerate to combat learning loss and help bring sustainability to tutoring," says John Failla, CEO. "Our platform is rooted in the core values of relationships, research and efficacy. This grant money will help us to continue our research-based approach to filling the current gaps in high-impact tutoring programs across the United States."

Pearl is one of 31 research and education partners selected to receive the award, as well as to join a community to share best practices and resources and ultimately help inform Accelerate's national research and policy agenda.

"We know that good tutoring programs work — partly because well-off families have used them to boost student success for generations. And we know that those same programs can be a powerful tool to close racial and economic opportunity gaps when we give less privileged students the same access. What we haven't figured out yet is how to make high-impact tutoring available for everyone," said Accelerate CEO Kevin Huffman. "With districts deciding how to spend one-time federal funds to combat the effects of the pandemic, solving that challenge has never been more urgent."

Accelerate's announcement of the inaugural cohort of grantees follows a competitive national selection process. In spring 2022, Accelerate, as part of its launch , released a Call to Effective Action to recruit partners to help it design, launch, and scale high-impact tutoring efforts and to build a community committed to impact and to shaping the evidence base for tutoring. Partners interested in the initiative were asked to first submit a letter of intent outlining their high-level vision. Following review of more than 200 letters by a panel of diverse experts, finalists were selected and invited to submit a full-length proposal. Beyond the inaugural cohort of grantees, Accelerate will continue to make additional investments in tutoring innovation over time.

About Pearl

Richmond based, Pearl develops software for tutoring at scale. Our fully integrated classroom and administrative tools allow enterprise tutoring companies, academic organizations, districts and states to launch and scale hybrid tutoring programs with ease. Whether instruction occurs online or in person, Pearl's all-in-one tutor management system provides education decision makers with the tools needed to improve student learning outcomes. Additionally, in collaboration with the Annenberg Institute at Brown University and its National Student Support Accelerator, Pearl safely collects and protects the necessary data to prove efficacy to ensure all students thrive. To learn more about Pearl, visit: TutorwithPearl.com.

About Accelerate

Accelerate is a nonprofit organization that seeks to embed high-impact tutoring programs into public schools now and for the long term. Launched in April 2022 with an initial fund of $65 million, Accelerate funds and supports innovation in schools, launches high-quality research, and advances a federal and state policy agenda to support this work.



Accelerate is supported by Kenneth C. Griffin, chief executive officer of Citadel; Arnold Ventures; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and the Overdeck Family Foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.accelerate.us.

