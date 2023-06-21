Pearl Brookpark Car Wash Finds Home in Rainforest

Rainforest Car Wash opens it's 6th location at the old Pearl Brookpark Car Wash

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest location in the charming Old Brooklyn area of Cleveland. Nestled at 5133 Pearl Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44129, this new establishment stands on the hallowed grounds once occupied by NE Ohio's oldest car wash, Pearl Brookpark.

Dan Spencer Sr. at the new Rainforest Car Wash location. New Rainforest location in Old Brooklyn

Having been a beloved part of the community for decades, Pearl Brookpark Car Wash holds a special place in the hearts of many. Rainforest Car Wash recognizes and appreciates the rich legacy that Pearl Brookpark has left behind. As a family business, Rainforest takes great pride in welcoming Dan Spencer Sr., the owner of Pearl Brookpark, to share his expertise and passion at the new location. Reflecting on this exciting new opening, Dan Spencer Sr. exclaimed, "It's just incredible."

As the oldest car wash in Eastern Ohio, Rainforest Car Wash holds the utmost respect for the Pearl Brookpark legacy and the loyal customers who have made it their go-to wash for countless years. With the new location, Rainforest Car Wash aims to provide both long-time patrons and newcomers with an unforgettable express exterior service that embodies their commitment to exceptional quality and family friendly fun.

Rainforest Car Wash warmly invites the residents of Cleveland, Old Brooklyn, and Parma to join in the celebration of this thrilling Rainforest adventure. To mark this special occasion, Rainforest is offering $9.99 for the first month of Unlimited Car Washes and Free Storm Washes until June 30th!

ABOUT RAINFOREST CAR WASH:

Rainforest Car Wash is a family-owned and family-operated car wash chain headquartered in northeast Ohio. With multiple locations, their mission is to inspire a sense of adventure, family, and fun, one clean car at a time.

SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash