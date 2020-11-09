Pearl Certification and NAR's Green REsource Council Partner Together, Increasing Solar Sales Across the Country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Certification today announces its exciting partnership with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl Certification Partner Agents and NAR Green Designees are both at the leading edge of high-performing home real estate.

The Green REsource Council was founded to make the knowledge of the green real estate industry available to everyone. By providing sustainable education on existing and new homes to real estate agents—the Green REsource Council links to millions of homebuyers, sellers, and builders.

NAR Green Designees

"Our partnership with Pearl Certification will help the GRC and its members work toward the goal of creating more sustainable and energy efficient communities," says Jennifer Rzeszewski, Vice President and Executive Director of the Center for Specialized REALTOR® Education. "It also gives NAR Green Designees another tool to better differentiate their listings with solar energy systems and to ensure that those systems receive fair market value."

The real estate market rewards high-performers. Research data proves it: certified energy-efficient homes sell for more, and they sell faster. Both Pearl and GREEN Designees are committed to meeting consumer demand for greener homes, and both will work together to certify high-performing solar homes across the country.

Pearl's Solar Certification helps ensure the home gets fair market value at the time of resale, helping homeowners capture the value of their solar investments. Pearl's marketing package will help NAR Green Designees showcase the high performing features buyers will pay more for.

"As a GREEN Designee myself, I appreciate the work NAR is doing to raise the bar of excellence across the real estate profession," said Cynthia Adams, co-founder and CEO of Pearl Certification. "I'm proud to participate on NAR's Sustainability Advisory Group as a REach company representative and believe this new partnership will further enhance Pearl's contribution to the real estate industry."

Green Designees are educated real estate professionals in selling green real estate. With Pearl Certification, they will be even better equipped to add lasting value to their services and stay on top of the residential solar home market.

