Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividends

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC, PDPA) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular monthly dividend on shares of the Company's common stock of $0.13 per share for June, July, and August 2026.

Amount per Common Share Record Dates Payment Dates $0.13 June 16, 2026 June 30, 2026 July 17, 2026 July 31, 2026 August 17, 2026 August 31, 2026

The distribution will be automatically reinvested in additional shares of our common stock unless a stockholder opts out of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and elects to receive the distribution in cash. If the market price of the shares of common stock is equal to or exceeds net asset value at the time shares of common stock are valued for purposes of determining the number of shares of common stock equivalent to the cash dividend or capital gains distribution, participants in the DRIP are issued new shares of common stock from the Company, valued at the greater of (i) the net asset value as most recently determined or (ii) 95% of the then-current market price of the shares of common stock. The valuation date is the dividend or distribution payment date or, if that date is not a NYSE trading day, the next preceding trading day. If the net asset value of the shares of common stock at the time of valuation exceeds the market price of the shares of common stock, the DRIP Administrator will buy the shares of common stock for the DRIP in the open market.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a regular monthly dividend on shares of the Company's 8.00% Series A Term Preferred Stock Due 2029 of $0.1667 per share for June, July, and August 2026.

Amount per Preferred Share Record Dates Payment Dates $0.1667 June 16, 2026 June 30, 2026 July 17, 2026 July 31, 2026 August 17, 2026 August 31, 2026

The distributions on the Series A Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 8.00% of the $25 liquidation preference per share.

About Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC, PDPA) is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs collateralized by portfolios of sub-investment grade, senior secured floating-rate debt issued by a large number of distinct US companies across several industry sectors. The Company is externally managed by Pearl Diver Capital LLP. For more information, visit www.pearldivercreditcompany.com.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

UK: +44 (0)20 3967 8032

US: +1 617 872 0945

SOURCE Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.