Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Preferred Dividends

News provided by

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.

Jan 03, 2025, 16:32 ET

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC, PDPA) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly dividends on shares of the Company's 8.00% Series A Term Preferred Stock Due 2029 of $0.2389 per share for January 2025, and $0.1667 per share for February, March, and April 2025.

Amount per Share

Record Dates

Payment Dates

$0.2389

January 15, 2025

January 31, 2025

$0.1667

February 14, 2025

February 28, 2025

$0.1667

March 17, 2025

March 31, 2025

$0.1667

April 16, 2025

April 30, 2025

The distributions on the Series A Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 8.00% of the $25 liquidation preference per share.

About Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. 
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs collateralized by portfolios of sub-investment grade, senior secured floating-rate debt issued by a large number of distinct US companies across several industry sectors. The Company is externally managed by Pearl Diver Capital LLP. For more information, visit www.pearldivercreditcompany.com.

Investor Contact:  
[email protected]  
UK: +44 (0)20 3967 8032 
US: +1 617 872 0945

SOURCE Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Series A Preferred Stock

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Series A Preferred Stock

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC) (the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 1,200,000...
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Prices Offering of Series A Preferred Stock

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Prices Offering of Series A Preferred Stock

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 shares...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics