PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM LAUNCHES $51 MILLION "REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR" NATIONAL CAMPAIGN ON DECEMBER 7th TO RESTORE AMERICA'S WORLD WAR II AVIATION BATTLEFIELD

The Remember Pearl Harbor National Campaign aims to restore America's World War II aviation battlefield. Post this

"In this iconic place, history is felt through the stories of the aircraft, artifacts, and courageous people who defended freedom in a pivotal moment that shaped our nation," said Museum Chief Executive Officer John Hiltz. "It still inspires our American values and character that define us, creating transformative moments that inspire future generations with stories of bravery, sacrifice, and hope that remind us of what it means to stand together in the face of adversity."

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum preserves that legacy within its galleries, hangars, historical archive, theater and library, and through the emotions evoked within every person who stands on this "ground zero." The devastation of that day is shared through the first-hand accounts of soldiers, civilians, and Japanese attackers along with artifacts, videos, photos and stories that will bring America's World War II aviation battlefield alive for Museum guests.

"The hangars, the control tower, the runways—these are not replicas. They are the authentic witnesses to the attack that drew our nation into World War II," said Gen. Richard Myers USAF (Ret.) and Mary Jo Myers, Co-Chairs of the Remember Pearl Harbor national campaign. "To stand there is to feel history come alive. We invite you to join us in this mission of remembrance, education, and inspiration."

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's Remember Pearl Harbor national campaign will bring WWII history to life.

The Museum's transformation is being designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates, one of the world's longest-established, most successful, and largest museum exhibition design firms.

Pearl Harbor, like Gettysburg and Normandy, bears witness to history, evoking a reverence and reflection that educates, inspires and carries forward the legacy of our Greatest Generation. Each aircraft we restore, each artifact we preserve, and each exhibit we create is a tribute to their memory — and to the generations who followed in their contrails. Here, millions of visitors will be able to:

Walk the runway strafed by Japanese fighters; view a piece of the USS Arizona; observe bullet holes in hangar windows.

Ascend the Ford Island Control Tower and look out upon the runway used in battle, the harbor that burned as ships were destroyed, the tomb that shelters the souls of more than 1,100 sailors whose died during that first attack.

Experience the stories of military and civilian heroes who fought back; this is America's only WWII Aviation Battlefield and classroom – sacred ground dedicated to the story of freedom.

Explore the strategic and human dimensions of the attack – and America's resolve.

Learn how these experiences and more provide the foundation for cultivating the values, character, knowledge, and readiness of our next generation, those destined to lead our future

The Remember Pearl Harbor national campaign is the most ambitious and consequential transformation in Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's history. It will initially raise the funds needed to renovate Hangar 79, beginning right here, in Hangar 79, where history speaks through every rivet and bullet hole.

Hangar 79, completed in 1941, bore witness to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The 80,000 square foot maintenance and engine repair facility was used throughout the war. It now houses vintage and unique aircraft from World War II and beyond, sharing the battlefield story of Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. Throughout World War II, the Navy used Hangar 79 as a Naval aircraft repair, assembly, and maintenance facility. The Navy did not replace the bullet-riddled windows, used to remind sailors that they were working in a combat zone. Throughout the war, the Hangar housed fighters, bombers, and patrol aircraft both based in Pearl Harbor and en route to the front lines.

The renovated Hangar 79 will feature:

America Responds, an exhibition showing how Americans reacted after the attack on Pearl Harbor, including: The Humanity of Bob Hope, highlighting Bob Hope and other entertainers who boosted morale and supported our troops. Hollywood and WWII, focusing on the entertainment industry's major role in building morale, selling war bonds, and supporting our troops. WAC, WAVES, & WASP, honoring the courage and impact of these trailblazing women in aviation.

National Mobilization, showcasing the impact of the war on the home front, from building the Arsenal of Democracy to rationing, scrap drives, civil defense and war bonds.

Dynamic displays of legendary aircraft and people that took part in the Pacific air war.

The Boeing B-17E Flying Fortress "Swamp Ghost," telling the story of this long-lost B-17E and its emergency landing in New Guinea after bombing Rabaul.

The North American B-25 Mitchell, sharing the story of Lt. Col. James H. "Jimmy" Doolittle's April 18, 1942 raid on Japan.

Aces of the Pacific, highlighting legendary fighter aces such as Maj. Joe Foss, Maj. Thomas B. McGuire, and Maj. Dick Bong.

These spaces will come alive with stories of innovation, courage, and sacrifice, inspiring visitors with lessons of honor, service, and resilience.

In addition to transforming Hangar 79, Phase 1 will also reimagine the Museum's historic Hangar 37 — chronicling the attack on December 7, 1941, and creating an experience that resonates with and inspires future generations.

Phase 2 will support archival protection, aircraft restoration, and maintenance, and asset and programmatic development activating educational impact locally and nationally.

Phase 3 will fund the reconstruction of the Hangar 79 historic extensions, returning Hangar 79 to its 1940s configuration and providing much needed space to support aircraft restoration and programmatic execution.

Phase 4 will support The Museum's endowment, which will help ensure the long-term viability and impact of the museum, preserve the very symbols of courage that shaped our freedom, and safeguard these sacred grounds for all time.

These hallowed grounds, which live on in this historic collection of stories sharing the sacrifice, determination and rise from the ashes, have played host to over 3 million guests who have walked through these buildings, sat in vintage cockpits and felt the impact of this battlefield. Our purpose continues to be about restoration and preservation, but equally inspiring is our focus on launching educational programs that now shape the future of aviation and aerospace for young people whose dreams are within reach.

In the process, the Museum will build what history deserves —a historic campus for the future that welcomes families, honors veterans, and elevates our children to dream, to learn, and to lead.

"It is our responsibility to pass the baton to future trailblazers—those who will shape our future as keepers of the flame," Hiltz said. This impact of the Remember Pearl Harbor national campaign will be bold, enduring and worthy of the heroes we honor, as we keep their stories and their legacies alive forever."

B-roll Campaign video without titles and no sound:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nnuaaat6wahrosw15sutv/PHAM-Campaign-B-roll-Video-no-titles-no-sound-1.mov?rlkey=vz9r3z2eazn2z0ys06geu95y3&st=sxng38du&dl=0

B-roll Campaign video with titles and no sound:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0knnohyjue7iz0uihqj38/PHAM-Campaign-B-roll-Video-with-titles-no-sound.mov?rlkey=3c3vlmuw6cuj32i90ejiv276d&st=ttwxwq9r&dl=0

B-roll of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/bmr9lxi2cbj2sqd8klyi4/PHAM-Pearl-Harbor-Attack-B-Roll-Video.mov?rlkey=arwwdg52mcuvdxu8nyzqeapih&st=hw2qhyfe&dl=0

SOURCE Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum