Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona Survivor Honored with Bridge Dedication

Nearly 1,200 crewmen of the USS Arizona were killed during the Pearl Harbor attack, almost half of all the casualties from the initial encounter. Stratton is one of five remaining crewmen from the sunken battleship. Over the years, Stratton has ventured from his home in Holiday Village to the USS Arizona memorial in Hawaii on several occasions to pay tribute to his fallen comrades and reconnect with fellow survivors.

"I hope that when people see the bridge and the proud name of USS Arizona, they will remember the 1,177 men who died defending our great country," said Stratton, who holds the distinction of being the only living veteran to fight in both the first and last battles of World War II. "Remember those who gave their lives to protect our freedoms."

Don also gifted a memorial plaque to Joe Anne George Taylor, who was in attendance at the ceremony. Joe Anne is the daughter of Joe George, the U.S. Navy sailor, now deceased, who saved Don Stratton and five others from the USS Arizona in 1941.

"Being fortunate enough to participate in such a historic event recognizing Don's patriotism and heroism is an incredible experience that the community of Holiday Village will always remember," said Ryan Baker, Vice President representing Holiday Village. "We could not be more honored to have a hero of Don's stature living with us at Holiday Village."

