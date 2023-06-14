Pearl Health Partners with Story Health to Provide Scalable Specialty Cardiac Care to Medicare Beneficiaries

Story Health to deliver continuous cardiovascular care to Pearl Health members

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health , a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk bearing in value-based care, and Story Health , a health technology and services company that provides scalable specialty care beyond the clinic, have partnered to improve treatment for patients suffering from cardiovascular disease.

Pearl Health's purpose-built technology uses data science to help primary care providers focus their attention on the patients who are most likely to need it, enabling physicians and clinical staff to embrace a more proactive care model that empowers them to provide more holistic, personalized treatment. Pearl's partnership with Story Health will give primary care providers access to Story Health's innovative specialty care model, through which patients receive world-class, timely treatment at home with continuous support.

Story Health will deliver cardiology care with a focus on chronic cardiovascular conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and, arrhythmia. Story's technology-enabled approach helps to provide members with treatment optimization, care planning, and precision sub-specialist escalations at scale. For patients, this means less burden from frequent clinic visits, more convenient medical testing, and seamless medication access with Story Health.

"As healthcare continues to evolve beyond fee-for-service care, Primary Care Providers (PCPs) require specialists that have aligned incentives to enable a smoother transition to value-based care. At Story Health, we provide a new type of cardiology practice that places preventative medicine at the forefront with clinical pathways built specifically for cardiological conditions that deliver proven outcomes . We are excited about working with Pearl Health and their provider community," said Dr. Ashul Govil, Chief Medical Officer at Story Health.

"Primary Care Providers in the Pearl Community are passionate about delivering proactive patient care aligned with value. As more of primary care makes the transition from fee-for-service to value, it's becoming increasingly important to give PCPs access to mission-driven specialty care partners," said Gabriel Drapos, Chief Operating Officer at Pearl Health. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Story Health, who we believe has developed a novel approach to better manage patients with cardiovascular disease burdens. We're excited to work together to deliver better outcomes for patients and providers alike."

About Pearl Health:

Pearl Health is democratizing access to value in healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised more than $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp, and SV Angel, and has grown to serve customers in 29 states and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com

About Story Health:

Story Health is a healthcare technology and services firm that is re-imagining complex care management, starting with cardiology. The Story Health platform leverages clinical software, sophisticated analytics, virtual care, and human health coaches to step-change clinical outcomes for complex patient populations. For more information, please visit www.storyhealth.com .

