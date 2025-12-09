Pearl Health Releases 2025 Primary Care Pulse Report, Pointing to Structural Readiness Gaps Despite Increased Value-Based Care Participation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health, an AI-native platform that helps clinicians and care organizations align incentives, coordinate care, and improve performance in value-based models, today released its 2025 Primary Care Pulse Report, providing a data-driven view of the challenges shaping U.S. primary care amid accelerating shifts toward outcomes-based payment models.

Based on responses from 246 primary care physicians, the report identifies a widening gap between participation in advanced payment models and the capabilities required to succeed in them. While 66.7% of physicians report involvement in value-based contracts, only 45.5% believe their organizations are equipped to deliver proactive, preventive care, and just 34.1% report access to technology that supports outcomes-based performance.

Survey findings also reflect persistent economic misalignment within primary care. Only 34.9% of physicians agree that their revenue model supports improving patient health, and only 26.8% say their compensation enables holistic, coordinated care. Cash-flow variability remains a significant issue for 34.2% of respondents, including 54.4% of independent private practices. These pressures coincide with rising clinical demand driven by Medicare growth and chronic disease prevalence.

Technology adoption remains limited despite its importance in managing population health. Only 39.9% of respondents say their organizations use technology to support care coordination, and 45.9% report not using structured tools such as care-gap or chase lists. These gaps impede systematic outreach, timely follow-up, and consistent performance under value-based arrangements.

The report places these findings within broader demographic and policy trends, including the continued expansion of Medicare participation and federal momentum toward accountable, prevention-oriented care models. Together, the data indicates that many organizations are entering risk-bearing arrangements without the operational infrastructure necessary to meet program requirements or fully realize their potential benefits.

The 2025 Primary Care Pulse Report outlines these dynamics and identifies opportunities for policymakers, health systems, and physician organizations to strengthen primary care sustainability through aligned incentives, redesigned workflows, and integrated technology.

