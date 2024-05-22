Pearl Health releases Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers of 2024

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health today released its third annual Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers report, which recognizes healthcare providers, policy makers, academics, and thinkers across disciplines who are leading the healthcare system's transition to value-based care.

The leaders in this report are from 50 different organizations, representing a broad cross-section of US healthcare and offering diverse perspectives on the challenges in the healthcare system and the opportunities presented by the transition from volume to value.

Pearl Health's Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers of 2024

Pearl's Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers of 2024 includes quotes from 30 of this year's honorees, including: Aneesh Chopra, President of CareJourney; Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google; Sachin Jain, President and CEO of SCAN Group and Health Plan; Valinda Rutledge, Executive Vice President at America's Physician Group; Lacy Heiberger, Chief of Practice Innovation at UVA Health; and many others.

"We're humbled and honored that so many healthcare leaders shared their insights with us," said Michael Kopko, Co-Founder and CEO of Pearl Health. "We're proud to elevate their voices as they ask hard questions, challenge outmoded assumptions, and share their ideas for how to deliver better outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare system at a lower cost."

"I'm deeply honored to join Pearl Health's Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers," said Aneesh Chopra, President of CareJourney. "Embracing and growing value-based care is our best opportunity to deliver optimal care for our patients and for positioning physician networks to act as health information fiduciaries on their behalf."

"Addressing the physical, emotional and social drivers of health can be best done with payment and delivery models that incentivize equitable outcomes and team based care approaches," said Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google.

"We have a leadership crisis in American healthcare that prevents us from moving more aggressively to pursue value-based care," said Sachin Jain, President & CEO of SCAN Group & Health Plan. "First, we have to accept that the goal of value-based care is better health and lower costs. Second, we have to acknowledge that lower costs should translate into lower costs for society and lower revenues for our organizations. And then we have to accept that this is a good thing!"

"Providing quality patient care is at the heart of value-based health care," said Valinda Rutledge, Executive Vice President, Advocacy and Education at America's Physician Group. "The VBC model allows physicians to care for their patients in a holistic manner by coordinating their care and helping them successfully manage their complex health conditions. As our health care landscape continues evolving, what is best for patients must always serve as our north star."

"What is so exciting – and challenging – about value-based care is that it requires leaders to think independently about what is possible, and then work collaboratively to make that vision a reality," said Lacy Heiberger, Chief of Practice Innovation at UVA Health. "It is critical to have the right data, the right insights and the right partners to tell that story."

Along with quotes from this year's honorees, Pearl Health's Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers report identifies and explains major themes, news, and trends driving innovation in healthcare in 2024 and beyond.

Read more insights in Pearl Health's Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers of 2024: pearlhealth.com/top50vbc

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is powering the future of healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.

