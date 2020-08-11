Pearl Homes Names Compass Development Marketing Group Exclusive Real Estate Agent for Hunters Point

SARASOTA, Fla. and MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Homes, the award-winning, innovative homebuilder, and originator of the world's first certified LEED Zero Energy home in the world, has named Compass Development Marketing Group as the exclusive real estate agent for Hunters Point, the 148-unit coastal lifestyle community soon to be constructed in Cortez overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

Hunters Point homes are designed and built to be eco-friendly and healthy living ready. LEED Platinum, NetZero, EnergyStar ratings. will meet the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED Platinum level, their highest level of residential certification, and incorporate the recently introduced Live and Build Healthy standards. Compass Development enters Florida Gulf Coast market with Pearl Homes Hunters Point

The resort community and marina will consist of 99 homes for sale as well offer several dozen hotel units for sustainably minded travelers. Compass, which has a nationwide footprint, is the nation's largest independent residential real estate brokerage, was selected for their data-centric and technology leading approach to bringing buyers and sellers together.

As a "smart community," the 99 residential properties, along with the resort, hotel units and common areas, will together form a virtual power plant. As a net-zero home, each residence is capable of producing more energy than it will consume. This is made possible utilizing microgrid technology, on-site solar battery storage, smart street lighting, public high-speed Wi-Fi infrastructure, water conservation management and community interaction. Each home also features an ergonomic design, maximizes space utilization, and affords residents and their guests a healthy environment from the moment they enter the front door. Each solar-powered home will be outfitted with sonnen's battery storage technology, and come equipped with certified accessories from EnergyStar, Indoor Air PLUS and EPA WaterSense.

"Hunters Point is one of the most technologically advanced, LEED Zero, eco-friendly, energy saving, live healthy communities ever designed. Compass will present future homebuyers, especially those who are environmentally conscious, with a very modern home, designed to be a true 21st-century residence," said Pearl Homes founder and President, Marshall Gobuty. "In choosing Compass to bring Hunters Point to market, we found an experienced real estate team that is as advanced in sales and marketing as Pearl Homes is in design, construction, and its carbon footprint."

The Hunters Point water's edge community will meet the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED Platinum level, their highest level of residential certification, and incorporate the recently introduced Live and Build Healthy standards.

In addition to the EnergyStar rated appliances, each Pearl Home at Hunters Point comes with high-efficiency HEPA air filters, UV light-based sanitary entry systems for phones, small devices, and personal items, including wallets or keys, multiple fixed hand sanitizer dispenser stations throughout the community, and touchless technology for bathrooms and entryways - critical tools in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Compass is thrilled to represent not only the first net-zero community on the Florida coast, but the most expansive community of its kind in the country," said Beth Butler, Director of New Development Southeast of Compass. "We are confident in our ability to identify the right buyers for Hunters Point, pairing environmentally-conscious families and individuals with the most sustainable home builder in the country in Pearl Homes. While this is the first of its kind today, we expect Hunters Point to serve as the blueprint for carbon-free living throughout the country, a concept that will become commonplace in years to come."

The Pearl Homes and villas will be approximately 1,800 square feet. Additionally, the community will feature 38 of the homes with exclusive dock slips. On-site amenities will include a resort-style pool, watersports, private marina with private boat ramp, and a Manatee viewing area. Pearl Homes and Compass expect to begin formal sales of the homes as early as September 2020.

For more information, visit the Hunters Point website or call 866-999-8165.

ABOUT COMPASS DEVELOPMENT MARKETING GROUP

From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development Marketing Group partners with the world's most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry's most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate.

With nationwide representation in over 36 Compass offices, Compass Development Marketing Group empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States.

ABOUT PEARL HOMES

Pearl Homes is a Florida-based homebuilder and real estate developer with sustainable and workforce housing projects underway in Bradenton, Ellenton, Cortez, and other locations throughout Southwest Florida and California. Founded in 2015 by Marshall Gobuty, Pearl Homes focuses on building single-family and multi-family communities that meet at the intersection of affordability and sustainability. Pearl Homes communities are a step towards solving our nation's livability crisis by working closely with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and other third-party verifiers. Most recently, Pearl Homes was named both a 2020 Judges' Choice Award winner and Top Project of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader.

Contacts:

For Pearl Homes

Andy Abramson

[email protected]

1.858.777.9777

For Compass

Gabriella Lourie

[email protected]

1.774.535.4066

SOURCE Pearl Homes