Pearl Homes Wins National E&E Leader & Judges' Choice Award Winner

SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Gobuty's Pearl Homes has been selected as a 2020 Environment and Energy Leader, and winner of the 2020 E&E Judges' Choice award, for its outstanding design and construction efforts surrounding the now completed 160 home Mirabella, the active adult, LEED Platinum community in West Bradenton, FL. Out of all the entries, Pearl Homes achieved the highest score, with the judges deeming it the top project submitted.

Pearl Homes Wins Two Awards from Environment and Energy

Over the past four years, Pearl Homes has been recognized with 18 national awards. The repeated acclaim stems from its efforts to provide the highest quality, most energy-efficient, environmentally responsible homes, that meet and exceed the most stringent standards from leading organizations, including the USGBC and EnergyStar,

"The E&E Leader and Judges Choice Award selections from Business Sector Media serve as confirmation that sustainability is part of our everyday life," said Pearl Homes founder and CEO, Marshall Gobuty. "The two awards signify our commitment to the environment and dedication to providing homeowners, and now tenants, with a home that is energy efficient and NetZero. They are all built using the latest in eco-friendly design and materials, with the added benefit of being completely socially responsible to the environment."

Pearl Homes is taking the same energy-efficient approach to materials and construction processes with all of its current developments. This includes the 148 single-family homes Hunters Point Resort & Marina in Cortez Florida adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico, and the 200 unit urban workforce housing community, The MET, in Bradenton Florida's Village of the Arts district. Using Sonnen batteries to manage and store energy, the developments will be completely solar-powered, with the homes generating more power than they consume. The two "connected communities" will provide residents with a true NetZero approach to energy efficiency, combined with healthy living functionality that meets and surpasses the USGBC's LEED Platinum criteria.

"As part of Hunters Point's design, we also added next generation interior elements to support healthy living. In doing so, we're able to deliver a higher level of sensible functionality," added Gobuty.

Pearl Homes will prioritize building methods, utilizing sustainable building materials, and implementing in-home technology and products that facilitate healthier lifestyles through these initiatives. In addition to eco-friendly construction and energy management technologies, the two developments will feature the installation of HEPA air filters, UV light-based sanitary entry system for phones, small devices, and personal items, including wallets or keys, multiple fixed hand sanitizer dispenser stations throughout the building, and touchless technology for bathrooms and entryways.

About Pearl Homes

Pearl Homes is a Florida-based homebuilder and real estate developer with sustainable and workforce housing projects underway in Bradenton, Ellenton, Cortez, and other locations throughout Southwest Florida and California. Founded in 2015 by Marshall Gobuty, Pearl Homes focuses on building single-family and multi-family communities that meet at the intersection of affordability and sustainability. Pearl Homes communities are a step towards solving our nation's livability crisis by working closely with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Department of Energy, (DOE.)

Contact:

For Pearl Homes

Andy Abramson

+1-858-777-9777

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearl Homes