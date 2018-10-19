Pearl Island Fishing Lodge Inc. and Viking Yacht Company Set to Open the First Viking Enclave on Pearl Island

Surrounded by unspoiled beaches, sublime azure waters, virgin tropical forests, and enlivened by hundreds of species of indigenous flora and fauna, the Viking Enclave at Pearl Island seeks to become the greatest and most luxurious offshore fishing lodge in the western hemisphere. This ocean-front community will consist of 13 buildings, featuring 26 private condominiums, accompanied by first-rate amenities and common areas. Ideal for families and anglers alike, the 2,100 square foot condominiums include three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a lockout suite.

"Pear Island is the greatest possible location for the first Viking Enclave, not only because it is close and accessible location, but also for its pristine secluded beaches and lush and abundant forest environment," said Pat Healey, President and CEO of Viking Yacht Co. "Guests will enjoy an exclusive and private setting, right next to one of the top fishing grounds in the world, with a diverse array of recreational options to choose from," added Healey.

Owners and guests will have exclusive access to onsite amenities such as the Viking Marina, which consists of a private pier with 14 slips, pool, pool bar, restaurant, spa, Viking theatre, and meeting rooms for business and education groups.

The Viking Enclave experience will offer hiking, birdwatching, whale watching, snorkeling, diving, island hopping, and relaxing in a luxury spa. Guests will also have the option to simply enjoy sunbathing by the pools or one of the 14 white sand beaches.

Reflecting Pearl Island's personality, the two-story villas situated on the bay will feature ocean views, oversized lockout suites, private terraces, and balconies. They are private oases extending along the coastline.

Pearl Island is reachable by ferry, boat, helicopter, or plane, by way of a 3,000 foot private airstrip which is soon to be expanded to 4,900 feet. It is a virtually untouched paradise with 70% of its area dedicated to a private natural reserve. The island is located in the Gulf of Panama on the Pacific Ocean, minutes from Panama City. Its 3,500 acres make it the third largest in the Las Perlas Archipelago.

Populated by an extraordinary collection of exotic wildlife, Pearl Island is home to a bird sanctuary with over 150 species, including a vast population of migrating pelicans. There are also 700 species of fish, 16 mammal species, sea turtles, and whales that visit the island during most of the year. Through an environmental stewardship program, Pearl Island's abundant biodiversity, and recently uncovered 6,000-year old archaeological relics, will remain protected for future generations.

Pearl Island's first phase was created as a private Beach Club & Marina and has successfully delivered home sites, residences, villas, and slips in its World Class Marina. The Beach Club features informally furnished open-air palapas, exceptional food, and impeccable service. It is a casual gathering spot for residents and their guests. Additionally, a Ritz Carlton Reserve will lie on two of Pearl Island's most spectacular beaches. The open-air resort will include 86 rooms, a lavish spa, tennis club, and exceptional dining options, among many other unforgettable experiences.

"The Viking Enclave brand was created to offer an exclusive travel destination for individuals seeking to live the ultimate fishing experience from the comfort of an exquisitely served private club and marina," said Guillermo de Saint Malo Eleta, CEO of Grupo Eleta.

"We are pleased to have signed with Viking Yacht Company, the world leader in the production and sales of luxury sport fishing vessels and cruising yachts, known for their continuous effort to deliver what they promise," added Jorge Gallo, President of Valor de Centroamerica.

About Viking Yachts Company

The Viking Yacht Company has celebrated over five decades of business building luxury performance sport fishing and cruising yachts. Started by brothers Bob and Bill Healey in 1964 when they bought Peterson-Viking Builders, a small struggling New Jersey builder of 37-foot wooden sport fishing boats. Viking Yachts has grown to become a world leader in semi-custom fiberglass yacht production with over 4,000 Vikings delivered. A second generation boat builder, Pat Healey heads up Viking Yacht Co. as its president and CEO. The company is family owned and operated, with plants spanning some 800,000 square feet on the banks of the Bass River in New Gretna, New Jersey, and on the Mullica River, a short ride from the bright lights of Atlantic City. In its last fiscal year alone, Viking built 79 sport- fishing boats, from 37 to 93 feet, and it's on track to continue its tremendous success in 2018 and beyond.

About Grupo Eleta

Grupo Eleta was founded by Fernando Eleta A., a renowned Panamanian businessman with extensive local and international business experience. Fernando was educated at Stanford and MIT and served as Secretary of Treasury, Minister of Foreign Affairs, founding governor of the Interamerican Development Bank (IDB), diplomat, and was also an active entrepreneur and founder of several associations and many civic institutions. Grupo Eleta employs more than 1,500 individuals, and its primary holdings include interests in telecommunications, energy, tourism, and real estate ventures. The group is headed by CEO Guillermo de Saint Malo Eleta and also has investments in banking, insurance, coffee production and export, thoroughbred racehorse breeding, and animal feed manufacturing.

For more information: http://www.pearlisland.com/

SOURCE Pearl Island

Related Links

http://www.pearlisland.com/

