Pearl Jam Plays the Apollo Theater for First Time Exclusively for SiriusXM on March 26

The exclusive concert marks the first time that Pearl Jam has performed at the iconic venue and their first concert in New York City in almost three years. The special event comes days before the band embarks on the U.S. leg of their Pearl Jam 2020 tour. The concert will take place just hours ahead of the release of the band's new album Gigaton, which goes on sale at midnight.

Concert will air live nationwide on the band's dedicated channel, SiriusXM's Pearl Jam Radio channel 22, now in its 10th year on SiriusXM. Directly following the live concert, Pearl Jam Radio will broadcast and premiere the new album in North America. Upon the album's release, Pandora will release both a new Pearl Jam Live: A-Z playlist, which will include some of the band's greatest live performances, and a Pandora Story, where the band will share insights and stories about their new music and iconic songs.

"We are incredibly humbled and honored to take the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater," said Stone Gossard. "We look forward to a memorable show to celebrate Gigaton and the 10-year anniversary of Pearl Jam Radio at SiriusXM. It's hard to understate the sacred and historical importance of the Apollo to the history of American popular music and African Americans' preeminent role in its invention. We will play this special one time show with those artists in mind."

"Pearl Jam Radio has become a must-listen-to destination to hear live concerts performed and chosen by one of the greatest live rock acts ever," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "For the first time, we are thrilled to be able to offer our subscribers the exclusive opportunity to attend and listen to this great band's first show at the historic Apollo Theater, which will kick off Pearl Jam's massive U.S. tour promoting their new album. Seeing the band in this intimate setting is certain to be a once in a lifetime experience that all Pearl Jam fans won't want to miss."

Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, on March 27, just hours after their special concert at the Apollo Theater. Gigaton marks the band's first studio album since their GRAMMY award-winning album, Lightning Bolt, which was released over six years ago. Gigaton is available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com . In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April.

SiriusXM has had a long-standing relationship with Pearl Jam, having created a full-time music channel with the band, Pearl Jam Radio, in 2010, which features archival concerts throughout the band's 30-year career, rarities, unreleased material from the band's personal music library and music from the band's side projects, including solo and pre-Pearl Jam music.

The legendary Apollo Theater—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. For more information, visit www.apollotheater.org.

SiriusXM has presented special, private concerts at the Apollo Theater with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, James Taylor in 2015, Guns N' Roses in 2017, U2 in 2018 and Lady Gaga in 2019.

SiriusXM subscribers will have numerous opportunities to win a pair of tickets to this private SiriusXM & Pandora performance, including on-air on Pearl Jam Radio, via e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Pandora fans will have a similar opportunity based upon their listening histories. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers since January 22, 2020 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM & Pandora Present Pearl Jam at The Apollo Theater. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/PJApollo.

Pearl Jam Radio features archival concerts from throughout the band's celebrated 30-year career, rarities, unreleased material from the band's personal music library and music from the band's side projects, including solo and pre-Pearl Jam music. SiriusXM's exclusive Pearl Jam Radio channel is an example of SiriusXM channels created with iconic and leading artists including The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Phish, Eminem, LL COOL J, Diplo, Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Frank Sinatra and more.

For more information on Pearl Jam, please visit www.pearljam.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Angela Burke

212-584-5350

Angela.burke@siriusxm.com

Carolina Dubon

646-313-2293

Carolina.dubon@siriusxm.com

Media contact for Pearl Jam:

Sarah Seiler at Pearl Jam

sarah@pearljam.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

