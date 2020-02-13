Pearl Jam Teams Up With POWSTER To Premiere New Single Superblood Wolfmoon With Immersive Augmented Reality Experience

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWSTER—an award-winning interactive creative studio/production company for over 150 movie distributors—in collaboration with the world's largest music company Universal Music Group, #1 label in the music industry Republic Records, and multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning band Pearl Jam join forces for the launch of the single "Superblood Wolfmoon," from the upcoming Pearl Jam album "Gigaton." Beginning February 13, 2020, through the single's release date on February 19, listeners can launch an immersive experience to get an exclusive sneak peek of the song and music video.

The creative team at POWSTER developed this concept to celebrate Pearl Jam's highly anticipated 11th studio album, Gigaton, scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020. Using interactive technology through a proprietary Pearl Jam web app, fans can point their mobile phone camera at the moon, which will trigger on-screen animations around and over the moon, timed with a preview of Superblood Wolfmoon and an in-app option to pre-order the song.

POWSTER employed cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling to create this activation, drawing Pearl Jam fans to face the moon and enjoy the artistic value and lunar inspiration of the new single. Once the mobile phone camera tracks the moon, AR technology creates an artistic depiction of the Superblood Wolfmoon on-screen, imitating a red lunar eclipse. This unlocks a preview of the single that plays while the red moon expands and sketched rays scatter outwards while animated band members appear around the enlarged moon and perform.

"We're honored to be working with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone. This activation displays their innovation and creative energy going into their new album," said Ste Thompson, CEO and Creative Director of POWSTER. "Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unleashes the full potential of music, as well as changes the way fans experience new sounds, and we are excited to be teaming up with Pearl Jam to provide their fans with this exclusive look at their style and artistic direction."

"Engaging Pearl Jam fans to go outside and experience the moon in an exciting way is a testament to the innovative spirit the band brings to music," said Bill Gerdts, Associate Director, Digital Marketing at Republic Records. "This project encompasses Pearl Jam's desire to engage with their fans and provide a visual representation of what is to come in their new single Superblood Wolfmoon, and later, in the Gigaton album."

The Superblood Wolfmoon experience is available on all Android and iOS-enabled devices with a camera, and can be accessed at moon.pearljam.com.

About POWSTER

POWSTER, part of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is an award-winning interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors including all six major studios, and various major music labels globally. POWSTER's platform enables over eight million consumers a week to discover cinema showtimes on official movie websites. POWSTER develops creative and engaging content such as music videos, websites, interactive experiences, and more. The studio created the dual-screen Spotify music video for Post Malone's "Circles" in 2019, and also created music videos for Netsky - Rio ft. Digital Farm Animals, currently boasting over 11M views on YouTube, and Bombay Bicycle Club - Carry Me, at over 3M views. POWSTER has headquarters in both Los Angeles and London. To learn more, visit us at http://www.powster.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

