Pearl Launches OLÉ, SAN ANTONIO: When San Antonio Meets Spain

Acknowledging the shared past and looking toward the future, the entire Pearl neighborhood will come together to create experiences and memories unique to Olé. Restaurants will feature Spanish menus and chef collaboration dinners, retailers will feature specially curated Spanish items, and unique activations in Pearl Park with performances and parades showcasing San Antonio's connection to Spain.

"Our intention with creating Olé was to acknowledge our 300 years of history with Spain and to create a truly monumental celebration that people will cherish and remember for the rest of their lives," said Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer for the Pearl. "We want to bring the entire city together, along with our friends from Spain, for a collaboration that can only happen in this special Tricentennial year."

To celebrate the opening weekend of Olé, Pearl is partnering with Turespaña to bring the best of the best from Spain. On June 21, Pearl will celebrate Dia Mundial de la Tapa in San Antonio. Dia Mundial de la Tapa (World Tapas Day) is recognized in Spain and will launch Olé's culinary pillar—Gastronomy. Pearl invites 10 critically acclaimed chefs (many with Michelin stars to their name) from 10 different regions of Spain (including Valencia, Madrid, Tenerife, Sevilla) to develop a unique tapa reflective of the ingredients, preparation techniques, and traditions of their region. With this event, San Antonio will be the first city in America recognized by Spain as an official Capital of Tapas. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at: https://ole2018.ticketbud.com

Olé's opening weekend will also include an exciting Flamenco Tablao featuring Spanish artist Primitivo Daza and acclaimed San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez. On June 23, The Pearl Stable will transform into a Spanish-inspired "tablao" to showcase dynamic entertainment and great culinary fare. Madrid is home to renowned flamenco tablaos including Café de Chinitas and Casa Patas. Primitivo and his dance company, Pure Flamenco, travel all the way from Madrid to share the soul of Spain with San Antonio. Chef Johnny Hernandez will create a meal worthy of the occasion—complete with a Paella cooking demonstration. There will be two performances – tickets are $125 for brunch and $150 for dinner – and can be purchased at: https://ole2018.ticketbud.com

For a full listing of Olé programming, please visit atpearl.com/ole.

