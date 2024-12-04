Pearl Meyer Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

—Firm's commitment to clients extends to leading-edge IT systems management—

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation and leadership consultancy Pearl Meyer announced it has completed its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type I report, signifying rigorous data security practices. The SOC 2 security and compliance framework was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) specifically for services firms.

"In our data-driven industry, our SOC 2 report sets us apart by providing unprecedented transparency into our security practices," said Chad Flynn, CIO at Pearl Meyer. "Through an independent audit, we've not only validated our advanced security controls but also demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to protecting sensitive client information from evolving cyber threats."

"We have always prioritized data security at Pearl Meyer, with robust processes that set industry benchmarks for keeping information safe, private, and controlled," said Beth Florin, CEO. "Our dedicated IT team's pursuit of SOC 2 compliance represents the next evolution of our protection strategy. We will continue to stay at the leading edge of data security practices as part of our long-standing commitment to safeguarding client information."

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

